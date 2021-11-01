Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for November 4th
Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on …
Company executives will share vision and answer audience questions at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the agenda for the upcoming Consumer Goods & Digital Services Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors and analysts are invited to attend. The program opens at 8:45 AM ET on Thursday, November 4 th with the first live webcast at 9:00 AM ET.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3jwRgB9
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There is no cost to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.
“We are proud to welcome industry leaders whose product offerings and services continue to support the needs of today’s diverse consumer base,” said Jason Paltrowitz , EVP of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.
November 4 th Agenda:
|
Eastern
|
Full Company
|
Ticker
|
9:00 AM
|
NexTech AR Solutions
|
( OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR)
|
9:30 AM
|
Mirriad Advertising plc
|
( OTCQX: MMDDF | LON: MIRI)
|
10:00 AM
|
Hugo Boss AG
|
( OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS)
|
10:30 AM
|
Blackbird plc
|
( OTCQX: BBRDF | AIM: BIRD)
|
11:00 AM
|
( OTCQB: LEMLF | TSX: LEAF)
|
11:30 AM
|
Vobile Group Ltd.
|
( OTCQX: VOBIF | SEHK: 3738)
|
12:00 PM
|
Wondr Gaming Corp.
|
(Pink: WDRGF | CSE: WDR )
|
12:30 PM
|
FansUnite Entertainment Inc.
|
( OTCQX: FUNFF | CSE: FANS)
|
1:00 PM
|
Singing Machine Company, Inc.
|
( OTCQX: SMDM )
|
1:30 PM
|
BIGG Digital Assets Inc.
|
( OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)
|
2:00 PM
|
Wishpond Technologies Ltd.
|
( OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)
|
2:30 PM
|
Slinger Bag Inc.
|
( OTCQB: SLBG )
|
3:00 PM
|
Organic Garage Ltd.
|
( OTCQX: OGGFF | TSX-V: OG)
|
3:30 PM
|
Flow Beverage Corp.
|
( Pink: FLOBF | TSX: FLOW)
|
4:00 PM
|
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc.
|
( Pink: INND )
|
4:30 PM
|
Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.
|
OTCQB: VGGIF | CSE: VEGI
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/01/c5630.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia