Gaming

Investing News
.

Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Presentations Now Available for On-Demand Viewing

- November 10th, 2021

Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing. REGISTER NOW AT: The company presentations will be available 247 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the “virtual trade booth” for the next three …

– Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced the presentations from the Consumer Goods & Digital Services Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3Hb2JAA

The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the “virtual trade booth” for the next three weeks.

November 4 th Participating Companies:

Full Company
Legal Name – Presentation Name

Ticker(s)

NexTech AR Solutions

( OTCQB: NEXCF | CSE: NTAR)

Mirriad Advertising plc

( OTCQX: MMDDF | LON: MIRI)

Hugo Boss AG

( OTCQX: BOSSY | Xetra: BOSS)

Blackbird plc

( OTCQX: BBRDF | AIM: BIRD)

Leaf Mobile Inc.

( OTCQB: LEMLF | TSX: LEAF)

Vobile Group Ltd.

( OTCQX: VOBIF | SEHK: 3738)

Wondr Gaming Corp.

(Pink: WDRGF | CSE: WDR )

FansUnite Entertainment Inc.

( OTCQX: FUNFF | CSE: FANS)

Singing Machine Company, Inc.

( OTCQX: SMDM )

BIGG Digital Assets Inc.

( OTCQX: BBKCF | CSE: BIGG)

Wishpond Technologies Ltd.

( OTCQX: WPNDF | TSX-V: WISH)

Slinger Bag Inc.

( OTCQB: SLBG )

Organic Garage Ltd.

( OTCQX: OGGFF | TSX-V: OG)

Flow Beverage Corp.

( OTCQX: FLWBF | TSX: FLOW)

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Inc.

( Pink: INND )

Boosh Plant-Based Brands Inc.

OTCQB: VGGIF | CSE: VEGI

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences ®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/consumer-goods–digital-services-investor-presentations-now-available-for-on-demand-viewing-301421408.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Leaf Mobile

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Leaf Mobile using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Gaming Market Update: H1 2021 in Review
Challenges Breed Innovation: Marketing Cannabis Brands in Canada
MedReleaf Acquires MED Colombia, Extends Reach
Cannabis Research Clinic Expands Efforts in Canada

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×