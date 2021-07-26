– The Just For Laughs Group an international powerhouse in the creation of multi-platform comedy content, and GameOn Technology the industry-leading conversational AI platform, announced today that the organization’s official chat application is now available on Facebook Messenger ahead of the Just For Laughs MONTRÉAL Festival.

The Just For Laughs chat experience gives fans a front row seat to all the latest news and festival information, even providing users with the ability to search for content by specific comedians. Users can sink their teeth into their favorite jokes, visit the HAHAHA Shop, discover new stand-up, book artists for corporate events or even purchase tickets for all the Just For Laughs tours and festivals. Fans of comedy will continue to be amused by the Just For Laughs chat applications; it provides a truly unique and evergreen experience keeping users coming back for more.

“These days fans can go so many places to get their comedy fix, and content is almost exclusively driving the conversation.” said Kalin Stanojev , Co-founder and Chief Product Officer, GameOn Technology. “Just For Laughs has really pushed the boundaries and shown they can engage with fans on a number of levels, be it content discovery or support, all while maintaining the fun and irreverent tone that keeps them a leader in this space.”

“There are so many directions one can go with comedy and Just For Laughs wants to help our fans to both discover new ways to find what they’re looking for and dive into something they might not have seen before,” said Anne Belliveau , Chief Marketing Officer, Just For Laughs Group. “This new chat experience is another step in our strategy to extend our global reach and provide fans with a fresh way to have a chuckle.”

GameOn Technology and the Just For Laughs Group are breaking away from the standard format of a chatbot by focusing on the voice matching the comedic tone of ‘Just For Laughs’ brand. This is accomplished by leveraging ChatOS™, GameOn’s proprietary end-to-end development and integration platform designed specifically for the future of messaging and voice applications. The Just For Laughs chat experience lets fans know upfront they are speaking with an AI and aims to bring the same entertainment a user would expect from any of Just For Laughs’ other channels.

GameOn has been known for its expansive work in the sports arena with heavy weights like Mike Tyson , The NHL, PGA TOUR and NBA all leveraging GameOn’s technology for their chat experiences. Just For Laughs marks GameOn’s further move into the entertainment space and additionally demonstrates the potential for chat in a variety of sectors.

About the Just For Laughs Group

Founded in 1983, the Just For Laughs Group is the most important player in the global comedy industry. Under the management of Groupe CH, Bell Media and ICM Partners, the company is an international powerhouse in the creation of multi-platform comedy content. Every year, it entertains millions of spectators with its festivals on Canadian and international stages, in Montréal – the biggest comedy event in the world – as well as in Toronto , Vancouver , Sydney and Bermuda . The Group organizes shows featuring thousands of comics from Canada and other countries, including established artists as well as up-and-comers; stages its own comedy shows and musicals; produces touring shows; broadcasts digital and televised content (notably Gags, which is shown in 150 countries and followed by an online audience of ten million on YouTube); manages talented artists; and is the originator of the ComedyPRO and JPR Pro industry conferences. www.hahaha.com

About GameOn Technology

GameOn is based in San Francisco and was founded in 2014 with a shared passion for building innovative messaging products that serve the world of broadcast media. Using its proprietary bot platform, ChatOS, GameOn has designed, developed, and launched business solutions for many of the world’s largest sport, lifestyle, and media companies becoming an industry leader in user retention, engagement, and monetization in the applications space. Some of the world’s most notable brands like the NBA, NHL, PGA, ATP Media, Arsenal F.C., Sky Sports and TIME Inc. partner with GameOn to provide customized, rich customer experiences on the world’s major chat application platforms. GameOn has been recognized for its work in the tech and sports space receiving accolades from outlets including Fast Company and the Sports Technology Awards. The company is Pre-Series B and has investors who include Quest Ventures and Mirae Asset Venture Investment. To learn more, visit www.gameontechnology.com .

