WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, continues to investigate potential securities claims on behalf of shareholders of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) resulting from allegations that PayPal may have issued materially misleading business information to the investing public.

SO WHAT: If you purchased PayPal securities you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. The Rosen Law firm is preparing a class action seeking recovery of investor losses.

WHAT IS THIS ABOUT: On July 29, 2021 , PayPal filed its quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), for the second quarter of 2021 in which, among other things, PayPal disclosed investigations by both the SEC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”). PayPal stated that it “has responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company’s branded card program.” PayPal also disclosed receipt of Civil Investigative Demands (“CIDs”) from the CFPB “related to Venmo’s unauthorized funds transfers and collections processes, and related matters” and “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services.”

On this news, PayPal’s stock price fell $30.99 per share, or 10%, from its July 28, 2021 closing price over the next three trading days to close at $270.99 per share on August 2, 2021 , damaging investors.

