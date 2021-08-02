Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PayPal Holdings, Inc. . Investors who purchased PayPal sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: investigation concerns whether PayPal and certain of its officers andor directors have violated federal securities laws.On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a …

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (“PayPal” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PYPL). Investors who purchased PayPal sharesare encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.comPYPL

The investigation concerns whether PayPal and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

On July 29, 2021, PayPal filed a quarterly report on Form 10-Q with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), reporting the Company’s financial and operating results for the second quarter of 2021. In its quarterly report, PayPal disclosed investigations by the SEC and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (“CFPB”). Specifically, PayPal disclosed receipt of Civil Investigative Demands from the CFPB “related to Venmo’s unauthorized funds transfers and collections processes, and related matters” and “to the marketing and use of PayPal Credit in connection with certain merchants that provide educational services”; and that the Company has “responded to subpoenas and requests for information received from the [SEC] relating to whether the interchange rates paid to the bank that issues debit cards bearing our licensed brands were consistent with Regulation II of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, and to the reporting of marketing fees earned from the Company’s branded card program.” On this news, PayPal’s stock price fell $18.81 per share, or 6.23%, to close at $283.17 per share on July 29, 2021.

