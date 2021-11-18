Royal Wins Corporation an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world’s first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, December 9 at 1:30 PM EST. President and CEO Peter Gan will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors To access the live presentation, please use the …

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE:SKLL) (“Royal Wins“), an innovative hyper-casual digital games studio with world’s first fully licensed real-money pure-skill gaming platform, today announced that it will be presenting at the SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021 on Thursday, December 9 at 1:30 PM EST. President and CEO Peter Gan will be hosting the presentation and answering questions from investors

To access the live presentation, please use the following information:

SNN Network Canada Virtual Event 2021

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 1:30 PM Eastern Time (10:30 AM Pacific Time)

Webcast Registration: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2813/43742

Watch Peter Gan’s interview with SNN’s Robert Kraft here: Royal Wins’ Focus on Developing Pure Skill, Hyper-Casual Mobile Games and Expanding Games Portfolio – YouTube

1×1 meetings will be scheduled and conducted via private, secure video conference through the conference event platform. If you would like to book 1×1 investor meetings with Royal Wins, and to watch Peter Gan’s presentation, please make sure you are registered for the virtual event here: https://canada.snn.network/signup

News Compliments of Accesswire.

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure-skill gaming with real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL.

About SNN.Network

SNN.Network is your multimedia financial news platform for discovery, transparency and due diligence. This is your one-stop hub to find new investment ideas, check in on watchlist, gather the most up-to-date information on the Small-, Micro-, Nano-Cap market with the goal to help you towards achieving your wealth generation goals. Follow the companies YOU want to know more about; read and watch content from YOUR favorite finance and investing influencers; create YOUR own watchlist and screen for ideas YOU’RE interested in; find out about investor conferences YOU want to attend – all here on SNN Network. The SNN Network Canada Virtual Event website is available here: https://canada.snn.network/

For more information, please contact:

Royal Wins Corporation

Communications Director

Phone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305

E-mail: Nicholas KonkinCommunications DirectorPhone: 1 647 249 9299, ext. 305E-mail: ir@royalwins.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should,” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s unaudited financial results and projected growth. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

SOURCE: Royal Wins via SNN Network

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/672975/Royal-Wins-to-Present-at-the-SNN-Network-Canada-Virtual-Event-on-Thursday-December-9-2021