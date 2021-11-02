The Company’s Pure-Skill Gaming And Tournaments Platforms Optimized to Service the US155.9 Million Mobile Gaming Users MarketRoyal Wins Corporation is pleased to announce our entry into the United States market, which represents a significant future user and revenue catalyst for the Company.Mobile gaming in the US has become a dominant force in the rapidly growing video gaming market, with puzzle games representing …

Royal Wins Corporation (CSE: SKLL) (“Royal Wins” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce our entry into the United States (the “US”) market, which represents a significant future user and revenue catalyst for the Company.

Mobile gaming in the US has become a dominant force in the rapidly growing video gaming market, with puzzle games representing the highest share of the mobile gaming revenues. The Company’s recent acquisition of Winning with Words (“W3”) (see press release dated September 8, 2021), access to leading edge game developers, our partnership with the Skills Integrity Council and our seamless transaction processing, enables Royal Wins to effectively service this market.

According to the recent statistics, the US mobile gaming market has a 46.83% user penetration rate which is expected to increase to over 50% by 2025. The current 155.9 million users are expected to account for US$20.45 billion in mobile gaming revenues in 2021, and by 2025 the number of users is projected to hit 181.3 million resulting in $US29.6 billion in revenues.

President and CEO Peter Gan commented: “Our entry into the US represents a major milestone for Royal Wins. The US represents a massive target audience receptive to what we offer and mimicking the gamer demographics we are already accustomed to. This offers Royal Wins the opportunity to rapidly increase its userbase and revenue streams. Being a member of the Skill Integrity Council, we will also be able to leverage our working relationship to establish best practice within the mobile gaming industry as the skill-based segment grows. Building trust between the App and its players is at the core of what we do.”

About Royal Wins Corporation

Royal Wins is an innovative digital games studio pioneering pure skilling gaming and real cash prizes available on mobile casual games. Established in 2014, we design, develop, and operate real-cash prize skill games to disrupt and dominate the online gaming space, so that all players of legal age can play and win life-changing jackpots and prizes based on their skill as opposed to pure chance and odds. Our primary innovation and intellectual property centres around solving big data problems surrounding skill gaming mechanics, algorithms pertaining to balancing cash prizes, game difficulty modules, and maintenance of Return-to-Player (RTP) percentages.

Royal Wins has released a suite of pure-skill mobile games on Android and iOS mobile/tablet platforms.

Royal Wins is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker symbol SKLL.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this news release that are forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties concerning the specific factors disclosed here and elsewhere in the Company’s filings with Canadian securities regulators. When used in this news release, words such as “will, could, plan, estimate, expect, intend, may, potential, believe, should,” and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s unaudited financial results and projected growth. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; investing in target companies or projects which have limited or no operating history and are subject to inconsistent legislation and regulation; change in laws; reliance on management; requirements for additional financing; competition; hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and recreational-use marijuana industry and; regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management’s expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in these forward-looking statements may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. Royal Wins Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

No securities regulator or exchange has reviewed, approved, disapproved, or accepts responsibility for the content of this news release.

