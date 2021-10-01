Asia Innovation Group’s Uplive which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, along with Roc Nation Sports the full service management and sports agency, and GCN, Inc. the Gaming Community Network, part of the GameSquare Esports Inc. group, have teamed up to produce a Pro-Am esports tournament featuring Call of Duty and some of Roc Nation Sports’ top talent. The open bracket tournament for the …

Asia Innovation Group’s Uplive (“ Uplive ”), which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, along with Roc Nation Sports (“ Roc Nation Sports ”), the full service management and sports agency, and GCN, Inc. (“ GCN ”), the Gaming Community Network, part of the GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE: GSQ; FRA: 29Q1) (“ GameSquare ” or the “ Company ”) group, have teamed up to produce a Pro-Am esports tournament featuring Call of Duty and some of Roc Nation Sports’ top talent.

The open bracket tournament for the general public is set to begin on October 10. Players can sign up to participate by downloading the Uplive app. Play will be two-on-two Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in Gunfight game mode. Eight teams will then advance to the finals, which will be streamed via Uplive on October 12.

Finalists that advance will compete against Roc Nation Sports top talent including Tampa Bay Buccaneers Super Bowl LV champion Leonard Fournette, 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year and three-time Pro Bowler Todd Gurley, along with Kevin Porter Jr. of the Houston Rockets, Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley, and Jazz Chisholm, shortstop for the Miami Marlins.

The Pro-Am tournament winner will take home a $10,000 prize in addition to another $10,000 donation being made on their behalf to Call of Duty Endowment, courtesy of Uplive. The Call of Duty Endowment is a charity that identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed veterans back to work. The second place team will win $3,000 and the third place team will claim a $2,000 prize.

Last month, GCN and Roc Nation Sports agreed to an esports gaming partnership with the goal of creating authentic bespoke athlete-centric strategies, including esports tournaments, gaming content production, live streaming events, and content syndication across the GCN Network, which includes 85+ gaming and esports centric websites. This Pro-Am esports tournament is the first event co-created by the Roc Nation Sports and GCN partnership.

“Following our partnership agreement with Roc Nation Sports, we wanted to create esports opportunities to engage the fans of their talent in new ways,” said Justin Kenna, CEO of GameSquare. “Uplive is an emerging player in the marketplace, so this will allow Roc Nation Sports clients to connect on new platforms, while simultaneously bridging the gap between traditional sports and gaming.”

“We are pleased to host our first esports competition, which is the latest unique experience we are offering Uplive’s 230 million users worldwide,” said Andy Tian, CEO of Asia Innovations Group. “This is yet another example of Uplive’s ability to bring people together for fun and a great cause.”

The Uplive app allows viewers to broadcast and view real-time videos via their smartphones and is the largest independent social video entertainment platform for connecting, interacting, and broadcasting.

About GameSquare Esports

GameSquare Esports Inc. is an international gaming and esports company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is seeking to acquire additional assets and entities serving the gaming and esports markets and, more broadly, in sports and entertainment. GameSquare owns a portfolio of companies including Code Red Esports Ltd. (“ Code Red ”), an esports talent agency serving the UK, Reciprocity Corp. (“ Reciprocity ”), which provides the Company access to Asia, Latin America and North America, NextGen Tech, LLC (dba as Complexity Gaming), a leading esports organization operating in the United States, and, most recently, Swingman LLC (dba Cut+Sew and Zoned), a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency based in Los Angeles, USA. Reciprocity’s gaming and esports assets include: a CrossFire franchise in China that it owns with its partner LGD Gaming, a 40% interest in a League of Legends team that competes in Latin America, and its wholly owned subsidiary corporation, GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience based in Los Angeles, USA.

About Asia Innovations Group

Asia Innovations Group (AIG) is a leading live social company with more than 410 million registered users located in over 150 regions worldwide. It has built a comprehensive and diverse portfolio as it seeks to achieve its mission of enriching people’s lives worldwide through innovative and enjoyable live social products, which foster meaningful human connection. In addition to Uplive, which allows video social hosts to broadcast to the world, it created Lamour, the top dating app in global emerging markets. It includes operations in twelve offices around the globe that integrate local live social knowledge to foster individual market development and penetration. Focusing on major emerging markets, AIG leverages its track record of innovation, cutting-edge technology, a scalable global infrastructure, and global insights with local expertise to deliver user and shareholder value based on the most exciting growth opportunities in the live social marketplace.

About Roc Nation Sports

Roc Nation Sports, a sub-division of Roc Nation, launched in spring 2013. Founder Shawn “JAY-Z” Carter’s love of sports led to the natural formation of Roc Nation Sports, supporting athletes in the same way Roc Nation has been working alongside and advocating for artists in the music industry for years. Roc Nation Sports focuses on elevating athletes’ careers on a global scale both on and off the field. Roc Nation Sports conceptualizes and executes marketing and endorsement deals, community outreach, charitable tie-ins, media relations, and brand strategy. Roc Nation Sports’ roster includes premiere athletes such as Robinson Cano, Skylar Diggins-Smith, LaMelo Ball, Kevin De Bruyne, Romelu Lukaku, Saquon Barkley, Dez Bryant, Leonard Fournette, Danny Green, Todd Gurley, Jaire Alexander, and Ronnie Stanley.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/de910973-57c6-4119-8489-577bde10b74a



