The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interviews with Tocvan Ventures, Loncor Gold, Galane Gold, Silver Bullet Mines, and Cloud DX discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Tocvan Ventures Corp. (CSE:TOC) commences drilling at its Pilar Project

Tocvan Ventures has commenced drilling at its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. Building off of successful Phase I and II drill programs, drilling of 5,000 to 8,000 meters is planned between now and July of 2022. Drilling will focus on continued step-out drilling along the Main Zone Trend and new 4-Trench Trend. VP of Exploration Brodie Sutherland sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the program.

For the full interview with Brodie Sutherland and to learn more about Tocvan Ventures' Pilar Project, click here.

Loncor Gold (TSX:LN) announces PEA results for its Adumbi gold deposit

Loncor Gold (LN) has announced the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) for its Adumbi gold deposit. The deposit is located within its 85 per cent-owned Imbo Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. John Barker, CEO of Loncor Gold sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the PEA results.

For the full interview with John Barker and to learn more about Loncor Gold's PEA results, click here.

Galane Gold (TSXV:GG) commences commercial production at its Galaxy operations

Galane Gold (GG) has commenced commercial production at its Galaxy operations in South Africa. During the final quarter of 2021, production at Galaxy has continued to increase and as a result, the operation is considered to have started commercial production. This is in line with the company's expectations and represents a significant milestone for Galane. Nick Brodie, CEO of Gelane sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Nick Brodie and to learn more about Galene Gold's Galaxy operations, click here.

Silver Bullet Mines (TSXV:SBMI) provides update from its Washington Mine in Idaho

Silver Bullet Mines (SBMI) has provided the first technical disclosure on its work at the Washington Mine in the placer gold district in Idaho. The results from three rounds of sampling confirmed the high-grade nature of the property's mineralization and potential for the ongoing discovery and development of additional silver and gold resources. Director and VP, Capital Markets Peter Clausi sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the results.

For the full interview with Peter Clausi and to learn more about Silver Bullet Mines' Washington Mine, click here.

Cloud DX's (TSXV:CDX) Connected Health™ platform selected by Hamilton Health Sciences

Cloud DX has been selected as the Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) platform for Hamilton Health Sciences (HHS) Surgical Transitions program. Launching this month, the program will monitor selected surgical patient populations using Cloud DX's Connected Health platform. Patient outcome data will be included in research conducted by scientists at the Population Health Research Institute (PHRI) at McMaster University. Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the news.

For the full interview with Robert Kaul and to learn more about Cloud DX's RPM program, click here.

Hamilton Health Sciences Adopts Cloud DX for Post-Surgical Monitoring of 2,400 Patients

HHS to use Cloud DX's Connected Health™ platform in its 2022 Surgical Transitions program. Data will be included in a larger study on benefits and ROI of Remote Monitoring.

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-Reviewed Study

Cloud DX's Post-Surgical Monitoring Wearable Validated in Peer-reviewed Study For the ~800,000 1 Canadian surgery patients per year, continuous monitoring with Vitaliti™ could enable earlier intervention in cases of patient decline.

  • Validation of Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ continuous monitoring device clears way for regulatory approval starting in 2022.
  • Accurate continuous data collection supports earlier detection of changes in patient condition, enabling rapid interventions to improve patient outcomes.
  • Clear opportunity to impact up to ~800,000 1 surgical patients per year in Canada, deliverable through recent partnership with medical technology leader Medtronic.

Cloud DX (TSXV:CDX)(OTCQB:CDXFF), Leading Virtual Care Platform Cloud DX has announced publication of an independent peer-reviewed validation study of its unique Vitaliti™ product, a non-invasive wearable devices that provides continuous vital sign monitoring (CVSM) device. The study assessed regulatory compliance and post-surgery use in monitoring patients' vital signs in real-world conditions. The study found Vitaliti™ to be fully ISO 81060-2:2018 compliant for the continuous vital measurement, clearing the way for regulatory approval starting in 2022. The study also found that patients welcomed the comfortable, easy to use device. Instead of care teams taking vitals periodically after surgery, Cloud DX's Vitaliti™ was used for continuous monitoring, which could transform post-surgical care by enabling early detection if any deterioration occurs in patient health. On launch, Vitaliti™ will become a key component of Cloud DX's Connected Health™ ecosystem of remote monitoring technologies. Through Cloud DX's recent partnership with Medtronic Canada ULC (a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology), wide deployment of Vitaliti™ is intended to initially improve post-operative care for surgical patients in Canada (up to 800,000 annually) and eventually in the United States (up to several million annually

InvestmentPitch Media Video Discusses Cloud DX's Selection by Medtronic for Canada-Wide Remote Patient Monitoring - Video Available on Investmentpitch.com

Cloud DX Inc. (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to Medtronic's patients across Canada. Medtronic Canada, (www.medtronic.ca) headquartered in Brampton, Ontario, with regional offices in Montreal and Vancouver, is the largest medical technology company in Canada, and a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a multi billion-dollar, global leader in medical technology, offering medical devices and therapies to more than 72 million people across 150 countries.

For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media "video" which provides additional information about this news and the company, along with comments from Robert Kaul, CEO of Cloud DX, about the significance of this news. If this link is not enabled, please visit www.InvestmentPitch.com and enter "Cloud DX" in the search box.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible

The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with Cloud DX, Reklaim, Pacific Ridge and Legible discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Cloud DX selected by Medtronic for national collaboration

Medtronic selected Cloud DX for virtual and remote patient monitoring (RPM) solutions in exclusive corporate agreement

Cloud DX (TSXV: CDX) (OTCQB: CDXFF) has been selected by Medtronic Canada ULC, a subsidiary of Medtronic plc (NYSE: MDT), a global leader in healthcare technology, to provide world-class virtual healthcare to patients across Canada . This partnership advances Medtronic's commitment to improving patient outcomes and lowering overall costs along the care continuum. Cloud DX's remote patient monitoring (RPM) technology and services are exclusive to Medtronic and its Canadian client base, which is spread across Canada. Medtronic Canada delivers care in a broad range of clinical areas, including spinal and cardiac surgeries, cardiology, critical care, diabetes, vascular and renal care. Most clinical areas are expected to improve patient outcomes and satisfaction with some aspect of virtual care in the future. Initially, Medtronic seeks to integrate the Connected Health TM platform and associated services within both perioperative and complex chronic disease pathways in Canada .

Nanalysis Appoints Dr. René Lenggenhager to Board of Directors

Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (" Nanalysis" or the "Company") TSXV:NSCI OTCQX:NSCIF, FRA:1N1) is pleased to announce that, effective January 1, 2022 Dr. René Lenggenhager, is joining its Board of Directors. Dr. Lenggenhager is an experienced public company executive and board member with a successful career in leading global technology companies. In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Lenggenhager is investing in Nanalysis via non-brokered private placement of 150,000 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares") at a price of $1.35 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $202,500 (the "Offering").

JustKitchen and REEF Enter Agreement to Launch DJ Khaled's Another Wing in Taiwan and Hong Kong

The Licensing Agreement with REEF Technology Gives the Company the Virtual Rights to One of the Most Popular Delivery - Only Food Brands for its Growing Network of Delivery Kitchens in Multiple Markets

TSXV: JK   OTCQB: JKHCF   FRA: 68Z

KWESST Signs Master Agreement with Global Defence Contractor for Digitization of Canadian Land Forces

  • Includes up to C$1.0M in orders for initial prototype system
  • A showcase precursor for next-generation Land Systems
  • One-year contract plus up to three additional option years

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company"), today announced that a top global defence contractor has signed a Master Professional Services Agreement ("Master Agreement") with KWESST to support the development of digitization solutions for future Canadian land C4ISR programs under Strong, Secure, Engaged: Canada's Defence Policy. (1)

Under the Master Agreement and initial order, KWESST will assist in the development of an initial prototype system that networks soldiers with information from various sources in real time, including location of friendly forces and adversaries, and facilitates more effective, coordinated fire. "This capability is similar to the kind of solution we provided to a key U.S. military customer under a contract now in the final stage of delivery," said Jeff MacLeod, KWESST Founder, President and CEO. "Situational awareness information like this, provided in real time, keeps soldiers safer and makes them operationally more effective, two key goals of future soldier programs throughout NATO."

ProStar Hires Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations

ProStar Holdings Inc. ("ProStar®" or the "the Company") (OTCQX: MAPPF) (TSXV: MAPS) (FSE: 5D00), a world leader in Precision Mapping Solutions, is pleased to announce the hiring of Joel Sutherland as VP of Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Mr. Sutherland's responsibilities include creating opportunities for the Company through actions such as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), divestitures, and deals that leverage the value of the Company's business platform. Mr. Sutherland will also advocate for the Company by attending industry and investor conferences and being the primary contact point for investor relations.

"Prostar has a globally scalable product that has an opportunity to deliver immense value to the construction industry, insurance entities, municipalities, and numerous other clients. Prostar has an exceptional opportunity, and I am very pleased to be a part of the Company's success."

KWESST Announces Acquisition of Police Ordnance Company Inc. and Its Arwen Less Lethal Product Line

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) ("KWESST" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a formal share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") pursuant to which it will acquire Police Ordnance Company Inc. ("POC") located in Bowmanville, Ontario, with ancillary operations in Florida (the "Acquisition").

POC owns all of the patents and trademarks to the ARWEN product line of less-lethal launchers, and a proprietary line of 37 mm less-lethal cartridges designed for riot control and tactical teams. The company has law enforcement customers across Canada, the U.S. and abroad.

Complexity Gaming Signs Popular Warzone Trio: The Baka Bros

DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu, and Repullze to Compete and Create Content, Bringing Over 1.5 Million Fans to the Organization

Complexity Gaming, a GameSquare Esports Inc. (CSE:GSQ)(FRA:29Q1) ("GameSquare", "GameSquare Esports" or the "Company") company, and one of North America's longest-standing esports organizations, today announced the signing of Call of Duty: Warzone creators ‘the Baka Bros.' Represented by the Kinetic Group's Joowon Lee, the trio comprised of DiazBiffle, LuckyChamu, and Repullze, have joined Complexity as creators and competitors, creating a wide breadth of content to expand the organization's media offering and to compete in Warzone tournaments

