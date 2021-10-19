Nanalysis Scientific Corp. (“the Company”) (TSXV: NSCI) (OTCQX: NSCIF) (FRA: 1N1), a leader in portable MRI and NMR machines for healthcare and industrial applications, announces that it has retained Firm IR Group as an investor relations advisor. Firm IR Group will assist the Company with its investor relations program consisting of corporate communications, investor and shareholder outreach.

“We are continually looking to see how we can improve our business and we believe that enhancing our Investor Relations falls in line with our corporate strategy,” said Sean Krakiwsky , Chief Executive Officer of Nanalysis. “Over the past year we have made a concerted effort in our sales, manufacturing and acquisition strategy to grow sales and product offerings. Hiring Firm IR Group will mirror our broader corporate strategy onto our communications strategy. We are engaging an experienced professional to leverage our story and bring enhanced visibility through strong relationships.”

“The team at Nanalysis continues to execute in their pursuit of disrupting the industrial and medical MRI spaces,” said Matthew Selinger , Principal at Firm IR Group. “The company is well capitalized, has recently bolstered their production capacity to meet growing demand, and their backlog demonstrates their ability to continue to deliver on their strategy with consistent and compelling growth for the foreseeable future. I don’t believe the market has recognized Nanalysis’ full value and I am looking forward to working with the team to enhance exposure to the investment community.”

Firm IR Group is a full service, client focused, communications and marketing driven Investor Relations firm with a focus on small to micro-cap companies. The firm focuses on three areas, Investor Relations program management, company messaging and investor outreach. The firm’s Principal has over 25 years’ experience working with management teams to achieve their Investor Relations goals.

Firm IR Group will receive US$7,000 per month commencing October 15, 2021, and 50,000 options for common shares at $1.24 vesting quarterly over twelve months. The term of the agreement is for twelve months and may be cancelled subsequently, in writing, with standard notice provisions. The agreement is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Nanalysis trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) in Canada with ticker symbol ‘NSCI’, Over the Counter (OTC) in the United States under the ticker symbol ‘NSCIF’, and on the Frankfurt Exchange (FRA) under the symbol ‘1N1’.

Nanalysis is an international business focused on capitalizing its proprietary technologies in nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) that go into NMR spectrometers and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Nanalysis operates out of two subsidiaries, Nanalysis Corp. and RS2D S.A.S. (RS2D).

Nanalysis Corp. is an industry leader in developing and manufacturing compact NMR spectrometers for laboratory and industrial markets. Its advanced 60 and 100 MHz spectrometers require no liquid helium or other cryogens. These devices are used by chemical professionals spanning a wide variety of industries, including oil and gas, chemical, mining, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology.

Through its European subsidiary RS2D, the Company’s electronic boards and software are used in conventional NMR and MRI equipment and are being incorporated into next-gen MRI systems as well as miniaturized MRI devices.

