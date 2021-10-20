KWESST Micro Systems Inc. is pleased to announce that it will hold an investors update call on Friday October 29th 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. The details of the call are as follows:Presenter: David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESSTTopics: Mr. Luxton will update investors on the recent progress of the Company’s go-to market strategy for its various products as well as providing an in-depth update on the Company’s …

KWESST Micro Systems Inc. (TSXV: KWE) (OTCQB: KWEMF) (“KWESST” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that it will hold an investors update call on Friday October 29th 2021 at 12:00 PM EDT. The details of the call are as follows:

Presenter : David Luxton, Executive Chairman of KWESST

Topics : Mr. Luxton will update investors on the recent progress of the Company’s go-to market strategy for its various products as well as providing an in-depth update on the Company’s commercialization plans for its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system which will have its official commercial launch at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas in January 2022.

Timing : Corporate presentation between 12:00 pm EDT and 12:20 pm EDT followed by a Q&A session. Please email your questions to investors@kwesst.com prior to or during the meeting.

Zoom link : https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83556191840?pwd=aU02WngzamhhYVhGZW52czk3Y0RpUT09

Meeting info :

Meeting ID: 835 5619 1840

Passcode: 835287

Dial by your location:

1 647 558 0588 Canada

1 346 248 7799 US

Archive : A replay will be available one hour after the end of the update call on the Company’s YouTube channel at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCD3LXgwvKbygV8TAMYbxVxw/videos

“This investors update follows a series of announcements regarding the progress of our go-to market plans for our various products,” said David Luxton, KWESST‘s Executive Chairman. “One clear priority for KWESST remains the commercialization of its non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system with an accelerated plan in response to market interest and high growth across all segments of the non-lethal market. The official commercial launch of the LEC system will take place at the SHOT Show in Las Vegas in January 2022.”

About KWESST

KWESST develops and commercializes breakthrough next-generation tactical systems that meet the requirements of security forces and personal defense for overmatch capability against adversaries. The company’s current portfolio of unique proprietary offerings include its unique non-lethal Low Energy Cartridge (LEC) system with application across all segments of the non-lethal market, including law enforcement and personal defence. KWESST is also involved in the digitization of tactical forces for shared situational awareness and targeting with its signature TASCSTM (Tactical Awareness and Situational Control System) for real-time awareness and targeting information from any source (including drones) streamed directly to users’ smart devices and weapons. Other KWESST products include counter-measures against threats such as drones, lasers and electronic detection. These include the autonomous GreyGhostTM soldier-portable micro drone missile system that defends against small hostile drones including swarms using high-speed kinetic impact; a Ground Laser Defence system to counter the emerging threat of weaponized lasers against personnel and the PhantomTM electronic battlefield decoy system to mask the electromagnetic signature of friendly forces with decoy signatures at false locations to deceive and confuse adversaries. These systems can operate stand-alone or integrate seamlessly with OEM products and battlefield management systems. The Company is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with representative offices in Washington, DC, London, UK and Abu Dhabi, UAE. KWESST trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol KWE and on the U.S. OTCQB under the symbol KWEMF.

Contact: Jason Frame, Investor Relations: frame@kwesst.com

For more information, please visit https://kwesst.com/

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” under applicable Canadian securities legislation for the purpose of providing information about management’s current expectations and plans relating to the future. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. KWESST disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

