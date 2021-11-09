Mr. Wright is a Past Recipient of the BC CEO of the Year Award

for the Small/Medium Business Public Company

TSXV: JK OTCQB: JKHCF FRA: 68Z

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp. (“JustKitchen” or the “Company”) (TSXV: JK) (OTCQB: JKHCF) (FRA: 68Z), an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development of delivery-only food brands, is pleased to announce the appointment of Edward Wright to its Board of Directors effective November 8, 2021 . Based in Vancouver Mr. Wright is an experienced leader with a proven track record of building high functioning teams and quality retail brands at an international level, who received the BC CEO of the Year Award for the SmallMedium Business Public Company category in 2015. Throughout his career, Edward has delivered superior outcomes consistently in multiple leadership settings, across different industries. He is currently a trustee for Vancouver College after serving as both a board member and Chair over a ten-year period, while also serving as a board member of Poplar Grove Winery since 2017.

Mr. Wright served as the Chief Executive Officer (” CEO “) and Director of CRH Medical Corporation in Vancouver from 2007-2019, which has since become a wholly owned subsidiary of WELL Health as a provider of anesthesia services and medical products to gastroenterologists in the United States . From 2005-2007, he held the role of Senior Vice President of Retail for the Cartier North America division of Richemont (SIX:CFR, JSE:CFR) in New York . Prior thereto, Mr. Wright was the President of the Baume & Mercier North America division of Richemont SA also in New York from 2002-2005, which was preceded by his tenure as Director of Sales from 1999-2001.

The Company announces the grant of a total of 125,000 incentive stock options to a director and a consultant of the Company, subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance. Each option is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company for five years at a price of CAD 1.41 per common share in accordance with the terms of the Company’s stock option plan and subject to certain vesting provisions. In addition, the Company has granted 300,000 restricted share units to certain directors of the Company, subject to the meeting of certain vesting conditions. The restricted share units were granted in accordance with the Company’s restricted share unit plan.

ABOUT JUSTKITCHEN

JustKitchen is primarily an operator of ghost kitchens specializing in the development and marketing of proprietary and franchised delivery-only food brands for customers. The Company currently operates in Taiwan and Hong Kong . JustKitchen utilizes a hub-and-spoke operating model, which features advanced food preparation taking place at larger hub kitchens and final meal preparation taking place at smaller spoke kitchens located in areas with higher population densities. The Company combines this operating model with online and mobile application-based food ordering fulfilled by third-party delivery companies, to minimize capital investments and operating expenses and reach more customers in underserved markets. The Company’s other business, JustMarket, is an e-commerce grocery delivery platform that allows customers to purchase groceries for delivery or add select grocery items to meals ordered through JustKitchen.

For more information about the Company, please visit investors.justkitchen.com. JustKitchen’s prospectuses, financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis, among other documents, are all available on the Company’s profile page on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

Suite 1430, 800 West Pender Street

Vancouver, British Columbia

V6C 2V6

SOURCE Just Kitchen Holdings Corp.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/09/c7226.html