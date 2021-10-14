Contakt World to offer Portum to create safe spaces, healthy places, and peace of mind for all with its digital health pass and vaccine wallet for consumers, businesses, and governmentA vaccine mandate was recently enacted in the United States for all Federal employeesThe private sector is following suit, creating demand for Contakt World’s portfolioPortum’s app offers the public and private sector a unique, …

Contakt World to offer Portum to create safe spaces, healthy places, and peace of mind for all with its digital health pass and vaccine wallet for consumers, businesses, and government

A vaccine mandate was recently enacted in the United States for all Federal employees

The private sector is following suit, creating demand for Contakt World‘s portfolio

Portum’s app offers the public and private sector a unique, integrated solution

Contakt World intends to offer the Portum solutions to new and existing customers

Contakt World Technologies Corp. (CSE: HELP) (OTC: TLOOF) (FSE: B2I0) (the “Company” or “Contakt World“), a SaaS company committed to improving health equity and access to healthcare while solving sector specific business challenges such as symptom screening and vaccine passports, today announced it has executed a strategic partnership agreement with Portum System LLC (“Portum”).

Leveraging the Company’s expanding team of independent sales representatives, Contakt World intends to offer Portum’s app and software to commercial and government customers to help implement vaccine mandates in public and private settings. Portum’s solution is private, anonymous, and easy to use – featuring exposure notification, privacy-by-design, symptom checker, secure vaccine wallet, advanced reporting, and distancing notifications.

Symptom screening, vaccine passports, vaccine validation, vaccine wallets, vaccine credentials, and other methods to improve population safety and reduce liability are becoming key to everyday business, travel, and social life, in light of COVID-19 and its Delta variant.

The Portum application can be utilized by clients on a subscription basis for stakeholder, as tool to aid in combating the spread of the COVID-19 virus while facilitating compliance with OSHA and other Federal guidance. Additionally, the application can be engaged for the benefit of large gatherings of people, which Portum calls its “moments” model. The moments model allows for events, venues, and other gatherings to easily verify attendees for vaccination or negative test records using a QR code. It can also be used to trace exposures of staff operating large venues, in real time on an ad hoc basis.

Commenting on Portum’s partnership with Contakt World and the opportunity presented by a growing need for vaccine wallets and vaccine passports, Portum’s Co-Founder and Lead Solutions Engineer, Luke McNeice, stated “in decades of building tech companies, I’ve learned that well-chosen partnerships are key to success. Portum’s partnership with Contakt World is a perfect alignment for both parties.” Portum’s CEO, Michael Goldman, added “rarely can two growing companies lock arms in such a way – our partnership with Contakt World is a huge step towards our common vision of a healthier and safer society, and the need for vaccine wallets and vaccine passports is growing quickly.”

The agreement between Contakt World and Portum allows for revenue sharing, where Contakt World will own the customers, and Portum will service them through its app. Contakt World will leverage its existing sales force and digital marketing tools to promote the Portum solution.

Other Recent Related News from Contakt World:

Contakt World Launches Sales Representative Program to Continue to Grow Revenue for Its Cash Flow Positive HealthCheck Screening Tool and Vaccine Passport Solution

Contakt World to Offer Vaccine Passport and Verification Platform to Employers, Events and Organizations, Including Customers of Recently Acquired HealthCheck App

Contakt World Announces Acquisition of HealthCheck, a SaaS Health Screening App for Students, Customers, Employees, and Visitors

To Learn More:

To receive investor updates from Contakt World Technologies Corp. including its efforts in the field of vaccine passports, click here.

If you are an organization seeking daily health screening and vaccine passports, vaccine wallets, or vaccine credentials, schedule a demo of Portum by visiting www.contakt.world/portum.

About Contakt World

Contakt World‘s mission is to develop or acquire and deliver software (SaaS) that improves access to, efficiencies within, and quality of healthcare in all its forms. Contakt World envisions a world where everyone can achieve their full health potential, and no one is disadvantaged from achieving this potential because of social position or other circumstances. Contakt World‘s portfolio presently includes the award-winning software platform, Smart Health RM, and HealthCheck by Stratum which is used in over 1,000 locations, and a strategic partnership with Portum. For more information, please visit https://contakt.world/.

Sign up for investor updates from Contakt World including updates in the field of vaccine passports by visiting https://contakt.world/help.

Contakt World Contact

Zayn Kalyan

Interim CEO and Director

Direct: 778-938-3367

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “projects”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Such forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual performance and financial results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future performance or result expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including statements respecting: the Partnership, the expected benefits therefrom and the parties’ ability to perform as expected thereunder. Although forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon what management of Contakt World believes are reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. The forward-looking statements may also be affected by risks and uncertainties in the business of Contakt World, including those described in the Company’s public filings available on www.SEDAR.com. Contakt World undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/99706