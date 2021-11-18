Tres-Or Resources a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for diamonds and gold in Quebec, has completed the company’s first macrodiamond drill program at its Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in Québec. The company’s 100% owned flagship project, the Guigues Kimberlite pipe, is located 10 kilometres from Notre-Dame-du-Nord, in southwestern Quebec.For more information, please view the InvestmentPitch Media “video” …

Tres-Or Resources (TSXV: TRS) (OTC Pink: TRSFF), a Canadian resource company focused on exploring for diamonds and gold in Quebec, has completed the company’s first macrodiamond drill program at its Guigues Kimberlite Pipe in Québec. The company’s 100% owned flagship project, the Guigues Kimberlite pipe, is located 10 kilometres from Notre-Dame-du-Nord, in southwestern Quebec.

The Guigues kimberlite pipe has substantial size of 4.6 to 7 hectares, excellent local infrastructure, and most importantly highly encouraging diamond indicator mineral chemistry.

The planned 5-hole drill program, totalling 1,500 metres, was completed in one week, with each of the 5 holes reaching 300 metres and encountering significant kimberlite, thereby providing more than 10 tonnes of kimberlite sample for mini-bulk macrodiamond testing.

The kimberlite core will provide the sample for the recovery of macrodiamonds by testing at an independent Canadian laboratory. The company has already collected approximately 8 tonnes from the mini-bulk sample that exceeded 10 tonnes and anticipates recovering all diamonds greater than 0.425 millimetres in diameter.

Tres-Or’s previous sampling programs at Guigues established that the kimberlite carries closely comparable indicator mineral and microdiamond populations to De Beers’ Victor Diamond Mine in northern Ontario. Nitrogen measurements were conducted by the Saskatchewan Research Council Geoanalytical Laboratories Diamond Services on all Guigues microdiamonds larger than 0.15 millimetres, which demonstrated that more than 75% of these microdiamonds lack the impurity nitrogen, making them similar to most of the largest high value diamonds, Type II, ever produced around the world.

Management cautions that although the recovery of Type II microdiamonds from the Guigues Kimberlite is suggestive of the occurrence of larger stones, this does not mean that the Guigues Kimberlite will necessarily host large Type II diamonds.

The shares are trading at $0.08. For more information, please visit the company’s website at www.tres-or.com, contact Laura Lee Duffett, President and CEO, at 604-541-8376 or by email laura@tres-or.com.

