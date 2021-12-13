Copper Investing News
The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of new interviews with C3 Metals, Metal Energy, and Sitka Gold discussing their latest press releases

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

C3 Metals (TSXV:CCCM) releases assay results from the Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde zones

C3 Metals has provided an update on its drilling programs at the Montaña de Cobre and Cresta Verde zones in southern Peru. The company has reported highly encouraging initial sulphide drilling results from the Cresta Verde Zone. Drilling continues to expand high-grade copper-gold oxide mineralization that is hosted in a shallow dipping skarn body at the Montaña de Cobre zone. A total of 38 drill holes have been completed to date. Stephen Hughes, VP of Exploration at C3 Metals sat down with Dave Jackson to highlight the results.

For the full interview with Stephen Hughes and to learn more about C3 Metals' assay results, click here.

Metal Energy (TSXV:MERG) outlines drill plans for its two nickel assets

Metal Energy has announced its diamond drilling exploration plans for Q1 2022 on the company's Manibridge and Strange nickel projects. Drilling is expected to begin in January for Manibridge and February for Strange. Diamond drilling plans include an initial 3,000 metres in seven drill holes at Manibridge. Drilling plans for Strange include 1,500 metres in two drill holes. James Sykes, CEO of Metal Energy Corp. sat down with Caroline Egan to discuss the upcoming program.

For the full interview with James Sykes and to learn more about Metal Energy's drill plans, click here.

Sitka Gold Corp. (CSE:SIG) announces assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 at the RC Gold Project

Sitka Gold has announced assay results from diamond drill hole DDRCCC-21-021 from the 2021 exploration program at its RC Gold Project. Highlights include 220.1 metres of 1.17 g/t gold from 6.0 to 226.1 metres. The drill results reflect what the company believes to be a structurally controlled, high-grade gold corridor that is running throughout this large intrusion-related gold system. The company is awaiting results for the remaining 5 drill holes. The RC Gold Project is located in the heart of Yukon's Tintina Gold Belt and of the Tombstone Gold Belt. Corwin Coe, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Sitka sat down with Caroline Egan to highlight the exciting drill results.

For the full interview with Corwin Coe and to learn more about Sitka Gold's assay results, click here.

Interviews for The Power Play by The Market Herald are released daily. To learn more about the companies featured in The Power Play or to explore our other interviews visit The Power Play by The Market Herald.

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald Canada is the leading source of authoritative breaking stock market news for self-directed investors. Our team of Canadian markets reporters, editors and technologists covers the entire listed company universe in Canada. We cover over 3,985 businesses, their people, their investors, and their customers. We write the stories that move the Canadian capital markets.

