Sienna Appoints New Director

Sienna Resources Inc. (TSXV: SIE) (OTC Pink: SNNAF) (FSE: A1XCQ0) (“Sienna” or the “Company”) wishes to announce the appointment of Dr. Scott Jobin-Bevans, PGeo, an independent geological consultant who is a qualified person under the definitions established by the National Instrument 43-101, to the board of directors. Dr. Jobin-Bevans has vast experience as a professional geologist and was the past President of Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) from 2010-2012. Dr. Jobin-Bevans will be replacing Mr. Greg Thomson. The company wishes to thank Mr. Thomson for his service.

Sienna Resources Inc. has granted 2.5 million incentive stock options to its directors, officers and consultants at an exercise price of .12 cents per share for a period of 12 months. The options have been granted in accordance with the company’s stock option plan.

About Sienna Resources Inc.

Sienna Resources is focused on exploring for and developing high-grade deposits in politically stable, environmentally responsible and ethical mining jurisdictions. Sienna is partnered with a New York Stock Exchange-listed mining company on two separate projects in Scandinavia including the past-producing Bleka and Vekselmyr orogenic gold projects in southern Norway which are both greenstone-hosted gold systems, and the Kuusamo platinum group elements (PGE) project in Finland directly bordering the LK Project being advanced by Palladium One Mining Inc. In North America, Sienna’s projects include the Marathon North platinum-palladium property in Northern Ontario directly bordering Generation Mining Ltd.’s 7.1-million-ounce palladium-equivalent Marathon deposit. Sienna also has the Clayton Valley Deep Basin Lithium Project in Clayton Valley, Nev., home to the only lithium brine basin in production in North America, in the direct vicinity of Albemarle Corp.’s Silver Peak deposit and Tesla Motors Inc.’s Gigafactory. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Sienna may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the company’s properties.

