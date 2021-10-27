Quaterra Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that it has awarded McClelland Laboratories, Inc. a key contract to support the advancement of the MacArthur oxide copper project.McClelland has been appointed to complete the metallurgical testing program of the 12 ton representative sample collected in the 2021 drilling campaign . McClelland will perform variability testing on fifteen leach columns through Q2 2022 in …

Quaterra Resources Inc. (the “Company”) (TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) is pleased to announce that it has awarded McClelland Laboratories, Inc. (“McClelland”) a key contract to support the advancement of the MacArthur oxide copper project.

McClelland has been appointed to complete the metallurgical testing program of the 12 ton (11 tonne) representative sample collected in the 2021 drilling campaign (see news release dated October 6, 2021, “Quaterra Resources Announces Positive Assay Results at MacArthur Copper Project, Nevada and Potential for Resource Expansion“). McClelland will perform variability testing on fifteen leach columns through Q2 2022 in order to further validate the metallurgical parameters to be utilized in the MacArthur Pre-Feasibility Study (“PFS“).

McClelland, based in Sparks, Nevada, maintains a 44,000 square-foot facility and has been a leader in servicing the mining industry for over 33 years.

Quaterra CEO Travis Naugle states, “We are very pleased to have engaged with a leading Nevada-based contractor to advance a key aspect of the MacArthur PFS so soon after the recently announced oversubscribed private placement. We look forward to continuing with further important steps on the MacArthur oxide copper project.”

Quaterra Resources Inc. is a copper-gold development and exploration company focused on projects with the potential to host large-scale mineral deposits attractive to major mining companies. It is advancing its MacArthur oxide copper project in the historic Yerington Copper District, Nevada. It continues to investigate opportunities to acquire prospects in North America on reasonable terms and the partnerships with which to advance them.

