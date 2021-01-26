Copper

NOTICE FEB 2 DEADLINE: Zhang Investor Law Reminds Investors with Losses of the Deadline in Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against  Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. – NAK

- January 26th, 2021

- January 26th, 2021

Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of   Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK)  between December 21, 2017 and November 25, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=northern-dynasty-minerals-ltd&id=2517 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=northern-dynasty-minerals-ltd&id=2517

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company’s Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; as a result, the Company’s permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than February 2, 2021.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation.  You may retain counsel of your choice.  You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Zhang Investor Law P.C.
99 Wall Street, Suite 232
New York, New York 10005
info@zhanginvestorlaw.com
tel: (800) 991-3756


