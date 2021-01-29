Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Northern Dynasty securities between December 21, 2017 through November 25, 2020, both dates inclusive . Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: class …

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (“Northern Dynasty” or “the Company”) (NYSE: NAK) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Northern Dynasty securities between December 21, 2017 through November 25, 2020, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.comnak.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s Pebble Project was contrary to Clean Water Act guidelines and to the public interest; (2) the Company planned that the Pebble Project would be larger in duration and scope than conveyed to the public; (3) as a result, the Company’s permit applications for the Pebble Project would be denied by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/nak or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Northern Dynasty you have until February 2, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/72163