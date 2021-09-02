TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with AngloGold Ashanti regarding the Company’s Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold Projects located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina. The LOI provides the parties with a 90-day period to negotiate and, if deemed advisable, enter into a definitive agreement, through which the parties contemplate that AngloGold …

TSXV: LMS, OTCQB: LMSQF) announces that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the “ LOI ”) with AngloGold Ashanti (“ AngloGold ”) (NYSE: AU, JSE: ANG, ASX: AGG) regarding the Company’s Organullo, Ana Maria, and Trigal Gold Projects (the “ Projects ”) located in Salta Province, northwestern Argentina. The LOI provides the parties with a 90-day period to negotiate and, if deemed advisable, enter into a definitive agreement, through which the parties contemplate that AngloGold will be granted the option to acquire up to an 80% interest in the Projects.

“Securing joint venture partners is a key part of Latin Metals’ prospect generator operating model and we are pleased to have entered into the LOI with AngloGold, as a potential partner for our projects in Salta province,” stated Keith Henderson, the Company’s President & CEO. “Relatively advanced-stage exploration projects like Organullo require significant expenditures to assess the full potential of the project, which expenditures would otherwise need to be financed through dilutive equity financing. Under the terms contemplated by the LOI, Latin Metals would retain a significant minority position and have the opportunity to participate with AngloGold in a future joint venture.”

Option Terms

The LOI contemplates that upon execution of a definitive agreement AngloGold will be granted the option to earn an initial 75% interest in the Projects by making cash payments to Latin Metals in the aggregate of USD $2,550,000 and spending in the aggregate of USD $10,000,000 on exploration expenditures within five years of the execution and delivery of a definitive agreement. The LOI contemplates that AngloGold will have the opportunity to increase its interest in the Projects to 80% by: (i) preparing an independent mineral resource estimate in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects on one or more of the Projects; and (ii) paying to Latin Metals an amount of USD $4.65 per gold equivalent ounce contained within the measured and indicated mineral resource.

About Latin Metals

Latin Metals is a mineral exploration company acquiring a diversified portfolio of assets in South America. The Company operates with a Prospect Generator model focusing on the acquisition of prospective exploration properties at minimum cost, completing initial evaluation through cost-effective exploration to establish drill targets, and ultimately securing joint venture partners to fund drilling and advanced exploration. Shareholders gain exposure to the upside of a significant discovery without the dilution associated with funding the highest-risk drill-based exploration.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company’s qualified person as defined by NI 43-101 and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release. He has approved the technical disclosure herein. Mr. Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee of the Company and holds securities of the Company.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

Latin Metals Inc.

“ Keith Henderson ”

President & CEO

For further details on the Company readers are referred to the Company’s web site ( www.latin-metals.com ) and its Canadian regulatory filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

For further information, please contact:

Keith Henderson

Suite 890

999 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, BC, V6C 2W2

Phone: 604-638-3456

E-mail: info@latin-metals.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein including, without limitation, statements regarding the negotiation, settlement and entry into a definitive agreement, the exercise of the option, and the anticipated business plans and timing of future activities of the Company, are forward-looking statements. Although the Company believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Often, but not always, forward looking information can be identified by words such as “pro forma”, “plans”, “expects”, “may”, “will”, “should”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “potential” or variations of such words including negative variations thereof, and phrases that refer to certain actions, events or results that may, could, would, might or will occur or be taken or achieved. In making the forward-looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that it will be able to negotiate and enter into a definitive agreement, and that it will obtain TSXV acceptance, if applicable, and the required corporate approvals for the proposed transaction, that market fundamentals will result in sustained precious metals demand and prices, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the Company’s Argentine projects in a timely manner, the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development, construction and continued operation of the Company projects, and the Company’s ability to comply with environmental, health and safety laws.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks and other factors include, among others, operating and technical difficulties in connection with mineral exploration and development and mine development activities at the Projects, estimation or realization of mineral reserves and mineral resources, requirements for additional capital, future prices of precious metals and copper, changes in general economic conditions, changes in the financial markets and in the demand and market price for commodities, possible variations in ore grade or recovery rates, possible failures of plants, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated, accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, delays or the inability of the Company to obtain any necessary permits, consents or authorizations required, including TSXV acceptance of the proposed transaction, financing or other planned activities, changes in laws, regulations and policies affecting mining operations, currency fluctuations, title disputes or claims limitations on insurance coverage and the timing and possible outcome of pending litigation, environmental issues and liabilities, risks relating to epidemics or pandemics such as COVID-19, including the impact of COVID-19 on the Company’s business, risks related to joint venture operations, and risks related to the integration of acquisitions, as well as those factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in the Company’s latest Management Discussion and Analysis and other filings of the Company with the Canadian Securities Authorities, copies of which can be found under the Company’s profile on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the forward-looking information in this news release or incorporated by reference herein.



