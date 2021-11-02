IIROC Trade Resumption – VR
Trading resumes in: Company: Victory Resources Corporation CSE Symbol: VR All Issues: Yes Resumption : 9:30 AM 11032021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt …
Trading resumes in:
Company: Victory Resources Corporation
CSE Symbol: VR
All Issues: Yes
Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/03/2021
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c2966.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia