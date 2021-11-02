Copper

Investing News
.

IIROC Trade Resumption – VR

- November 2nd, 2021
victory logo

Trading resumes in: Company: Victory Resources Corporation CSE Symbol: VR All Issues: Yes Resumption : 9:30 AM 11032021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt …

Trading resumes in:

Company: Victory Resources Corporation

CSE Symbol: VR

All Issues: Yes

Resumption (ET): 9:30 AM 11/03/2021

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC)

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/02/c2966.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Request an Investor Kit:

Victory Resources

By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from Victory Resources using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Related posts

Victory’s Exploration Efforts Building Momentum with Lithium Resurgence
Victory’s Exploration Efforts Building Momentum with Lithium Resurgance
Victory’s Initiates Mag Survey for Lac Simard Property in Quebec
Victory’s Exploration Team Advances Smokey Lithium Drill Permit Process on Basis of High Lithium Values

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×