Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Marvel Discovery (TSXV:MARV) holds a robust project portfolio covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals. Its outstanding gold project portfolio provides the company even more upside potential. Leveraging advantageous positioning in two of Canada’s hottest gold mining provinces, its Blackfly and Camping Lake properties in Ontario and Slip and Victoria Lake gold projects in Newfoundland pose exceptional exploration and high-grade gold mineralization opportunities.

Marvel Discovery’s flagship Blackfly gold property is located in the historic Atikokan district in Ontario. Blackfly is strategically positioned in one of the province’s earliest gold camps and in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold (123.5 million tonnes grading 0.84 g/t gold).

Marvel Discovery’s Company Highlights

Marvel Discovery is an emerging Canadian mineral exploration company focused on generating, acquiring and exploring opportunities in Canada. The company’s robust project portfolio includes ten highly prospective properties covering gold, nickel, PGE’s rare earth and battery metals.

Its six rare earth metal, nickel and uranium portfolio spans across Canada, which offers excellent exposure and mineral diversity from the country’s most prolific mining jurisdictions, including Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

Marvel Discovery holds four highly prospective gold properties, including the flagship Blackfly property in Ontario and the secondary Slip gold project in Newfoundland. All projects prime the company for remarkable gold discovery and development possibilities.

The flagship Blackfly gold property is located in proximity to Agnico Eagle’s Hammond Reef gold deposit, which has an estimated open pit mineral reserves of 3.3 million ounces of gold.

40 of the 78 samples from the exploration program at Blackfly returned assays greater than 100 ppb gold, and 7 samples graded from 1.00 g/t and up to 2.99 g/t gold.

Marvel Discovery has a strong management team, which combines years of experience and a proven track record in corporate finance, project development and resource-based operations.