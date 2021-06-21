i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) is Nevada’s newest and fastest-growing gold miner that offers investors a unique opportunity to stake a claim in multiple sectors of the gold industry through projects that operate in one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world.

i-80 holds a 40 percent interest in the South Arturo Mine Property, located along the northern section of the productive Carlin Trend, in partnership with Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation. South Arturo includes both open-pit and underground mineral reserves and resources that remain open for expansion.

i-80 Gold’s Company Highlights

i-80 is Nevada’s newest and fastest-growing gold mining company that holds a diverse portfolio of assets, from exploration to production.

Nevada was ranked by the Fraser Institute as the #1 gold mining jurisdiction in the world due to its combination of geology and development-friendly policy.

A recent top-up subscription from Equinox Gold for 5.4 million shares brought in over $14 million for i-80, bringing their cash reserves up to $65 million with no debt.

i-80 holds more than 5 million ounces of gold in reserves and resources in Nevada, with 350,000 ounces in proven and possible reserves, 2.6M measured and indicated resources and 2.3M ounces inferred resources.

The company has one producing mine and two permitted development-stage assets, all with significant resource upside and expansion potential.

i-80’s management team has decades of experience in exploration, mine operations, production, M&A and mining entrepreneurship.