i-80 Gold: Nevada’s Newest and Fastest Growing Gold Miner
Diana Fernandez - June 21st, 2021
i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.
i-80 Gold (TSX:IAU) is Nevada’s newest and fastest-growing gold miner that offers investors a unique opportunity to stake a claim in multiple sectors of the gold industry through projects that operate in one of the safest mining jurisdictions in the world.
i-80 holds a 40 percent interest in the South Arturo Mine Property, located along the northern section of the productive Carlin Trend, in partnership with Nevada Gold Mines, a joint venture between Barrick Gold Corporation and Newmont Corporation. South Arturo includes both open-pit and underground mineral reserves and resources that remain open for expansion.
i-80 Gold’s Company Highlights
- i-80 is Nevada’s newest and fastest-growing gold mining company that holds a diverse portfolio of assets, from exploration to production.
- Nevada was ranked by the Fraser Institute as the #1 gold mining jurisdiction in the world due to its combination of geology and development-friendly policy.
- A recent top-up subscription from Equinox Gold for 5.4 million shares brought in over $14 million for i-80, bringing their cash reserves up to $65 million with no debt.
- i-80 holds more than 5 million ounces of gold in reserves and resources in Nevada, with 350,000 ounces in proven and possible reserves, 2.6M measured and indicated resources and 2.3M ounces inferred resources.
- The company has one producing mine and two permitted development-stage assets, all with significant resource upside and expansion potential.
- i-80’s management team has decades of experience in exploration, mine operations, production, M&A and mining entrepreneurship.