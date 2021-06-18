Psychedelic therapies using 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) can be used for indications such as addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO:AWKN) Chairman and Head of Research Professor David Nutt reveals the underlying evidence.









Psychedelic therapies using 3,4-methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) can be used for indications such as addiction and post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Awakn Life Sciences Corp. (NEO:AWKN) Chairman and Head of Research Professor David Nutt reveals the underlying evidence.

In an article published in the European Pharmaceutical Review, Professor Nutt said MDMA therapy revealed exceptional efficacy in the treatment of individuals with chronic, resistant post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). MDMA was used during the first clinical study undertaken by the Mithoefer team which led the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to grant Breakthrough Therapy designation to the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) programme.

“What is remarkable about MDMA therapy is that large clinical effects are produced by just two or three doses given a few weeks apart in a structured psychotherapy programme. This represents a very novel type of pharmacological intervention, quite different from any we have in psychiatry today,” Professor Nutt said.

The Professor also cited another study done by the Bristol Imperial MDMA in Alcoholism (BIMA) which showed MDMA-assisted psychotherapy was well tolerated by patients with alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Professor Nutt is currently leading the research team at Awakn Life Sciences Corp. – a company that integrates psychedelic medicine into mainstream healthcare.

