IIROC Trading Halt – FD
The following issues have been halted by IIROC:
Company: Facedrive Inc.
TSX-Venture Symbol: FD
All Issues: No
Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker
Halt Time (ET): 10:17:18 AM
IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .
