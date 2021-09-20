Cleantech

Investing News
.

IIROC Trading Halt – FD

- September 20th, 2021

The following issues have been halted by IIROC: Company: Facedrive Inc. TSX-Venture Symbol: FD All Issues: No Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker Halt Time : 11:20 AM IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all …

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Facedrive Inc.

TSX-Venture Symbol: FD

All Issues: No

Reason: Single Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 11:20 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/20/c7802.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

start here investing in Cleantech
 

Start Here:
Investing in Cleantech

    
Curious about this emerging market?
Find out what new cleantech investors need to know.
 

Get the latest Cleantech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Cleantech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Cleantech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

5 Top Technology Stocks on the TSX Venture 50

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×