If you own shares in any of the companies listed above and would like to discuss our investigations or have any questions concerning this notice or your rights or interests, please contact: Joshua Rubin, Esq. WeissLaw LLP 1500 Broadway, 16 th Floor New York, NY 10036 682-3025 593-4771 stockinfo@weisslawllp.com MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other …

MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of MMA Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by an affiliate of Fundamental Advisors LP. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive $27.77 per share in cash. If you own MMAC shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/mmac/

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ: SBBP) in connection with the company’s proposed merger with Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (“Xeris”). Under the terms of the merger agreement, SBBP shareholders will receive 0.7840 shares of Xeris common stock for each share of SBBP common stock that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $2.94 based upon Xeris’ June 7, 2021 closing price of $3.75. If you own SBBP shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/sbbp/

Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (OTC: HRVSF) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (“Trulieve”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, HRVSF shareholders will receive 0.1170 shares of Trulieve common stock for each HRVSF share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $4.55 based upon Trulieve’s June 7, 2021 closing price of $38.85. If you own HRVSF shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/hrvsf/

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ: XOG) in connection with the proposed merger of the company with Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (“Bonanza”). Pursuant to the merger agreement, XOG shareholders will receive 1.1711 shares of Bonanza common stock for each XOG share that they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $55.45 based upon Bonanza’s June 7, 2021 closing price of $47.35. If you own XOG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslawllp.com/xog/



