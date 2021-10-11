KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Agenda Announced for October 13th & 14th
Psychedelic and CNS Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend the two-day program beginning Wednesday, October …
Psychedelic and CNS Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com
Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend the two-day program beginning Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. ET .
“The psychedelics industry is poised to provide much needed therapies to address the global mental health crisis. Some of the companies presenting over the next two days may be the next Pfizer, Roche or Sanofi,” commented Lewis Goldberg , Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications.
REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3acCV7Y
It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.
October 13 th Agenda:
|
Eastern
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
9:45 AM
|
KCSA Welcome Remarks
|
10:00 AM
|
Small Pharma Inc.
|
( Pink: DMTTF | TSX-V: DMT)
|
10:30 AM
|
Awakn Life Sciences Corp.
|
( OTCQB: AWKNF | NEO: AWKN)
|
11:00 AM
|
HMNC Brain Health
|
( Private Company )
|
11:30 AM
|
Enveric Biosciences
|
( NASDAQ: ENVB )
|
12:00 PM
|
Mind Cure Health Inc.
|
( OTCQX: MCURF | CSE: MCUR)
|
12:30 PM
|
Field Trip Health Ltd.
|
( NASDAQ: FTRB )
|
1:00 PM
|
Novamind Inc.
|
( OTCQB: NVMDF | CSE: NM)
|
1:30 PM
|
|
( OTCQB: BETRF | CSE: BETR)
|
2:00 PM
|
MYND Life Sciences Inc.
|
( Pink: MYNDF | CSE: MYND)
October 14 th Agenda:
|
Eastern
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
9:55 AM
|
KCSA Opening Remarks
|
10:00 AM
|
Mindset Pharma Inc.
|
( OTCQB: MSSTF | CSE: MSET )
|
10:30 AM
|
PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.
|
( OTCQB: PSYBF | TSX-V: PSYB)
|
11:00 AM
|
Psyched Wellness Ltd.
|
( OTCQB: PSYCF | CSE: PSYC)
|
11:30 AM
|
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
|
( OTCQB: BMBIF | CSE: DRUG)
|
12:00 PM ET
|
Fireside Chat – Amy Emerson, CEO of MAPS Public Benefit Corporation
|
12:30 PM ET
|
Lunch Panel – Hosted by KCSA’s Tim Regan “Investing in Psychedelics and CNS Treatments”
|
1:00 PM
|
Cybin Inc.
|
( NYSE American: CYBN | NEO: CYBN)
|
1:30 PM
|
|
( Pink: MYCOF | NEO: MYCO)
|
2:00 PM
|
NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
|
( OTCQB: NMDBF | CSE: NEON)
|
2:30 PM
|
( TSX-V: NUMI )
|
3:00 PM
|
Tryp Therapeutics Inc.
|
( OTCQB: TRYPF | CSE: TRYP)
|
3:30 PM
|
Wesana Health Holdings Inc.
|
( OTCQB: WSNAF | CSE: WESA)
|
4:00 PM
|
Filament Health Corp.
|
( Pink: FLHLF | NEO: FH)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications a conference@kcsa.com .
About Virtual Investor Conferences SM
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.
A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.
To learn more about VIC and view a complete calendar of events, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .
About KCSA Strategic Communications
KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .
SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/October2021/11/c6494.html
News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia