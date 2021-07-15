NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR DISSEMINATION DIRECTLY, OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES. Hempsana Holdings Ltd. is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on The Canadian Securities Exchange today, July 15, 2021. “The Company has continued to pursue an aggressive growth strategy, and our public …

Hempsana Holdings Ltd. (the “ Company ” or “ Hempsana ”) is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading on The Canadian Securities Exchange (“ CSE ”) today, July 15, 2021.

“The Company has continued to pursue an aggressive growth strategy, and our public listing earmarks another significant achievement. We hope to keep this momentum going as we focus on being a first mover in the Canadian rare cannabinoid market”, said Randy Ko, Chief Executive Officer of the Company.

“The public listing of the Company is a testament to the hard work and dedication put in by the entire Hempsana team. We are confident that the high level of commitment in executing our strategic plan has laid the key groundwork for the Company to continue to grow”, said Sohil Mana, Co-founder and a director of the Company.

Through the recent acquisition of Hempsana Inc., the business of the Company will involve manufacturing cannabis derivatives and producing cannabis extracts for use in finished products, including vapeables, topical creams and infused consumables. Hempsana’s Health Canada Standard Processing Licensed, and EU-GMP compliant facility will provide the Company with access to wholesale and retail channels in Canada and internationally.

About Hempsana Holdings Ltd.

READER ADVISORY

The securities set forth herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”) or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, United States persons absent registration or any applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws. The use of any of the words “expect”, “anticipate”, “continue”, “estimate”, “objective”, “ongoing”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “should”, “believe”, “plans”, “intends” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward looking statements and information concerning the business and operations of the Company. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by management, including expectations and assumptions concerning the Company . Although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information. There can be no assurance that they will prove to be correct. By its nature, such forward-looking information is subject to various risks and uncertainties, which could cause the actual results and expectations to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed. These risks and uncertainties, include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions and the state of the regulatory environment. Please refer to the Company’s public record on SEDAR at www.sedar.com for more details on the risks faced by the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this forward-looking information, which is given as of the date hereof, and to not use such forward- looking information for anything other than its intended purpose. Management of the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Randy Ko

Director and Chief Executive Officer

T: (647) 255-8849

E: randy@Hempsana.ca