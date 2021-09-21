–

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Synaptics Incorporated. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive $22.00 per share in cash for each share of DSPG common stock that they hold. If you own DSPG shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/dspg

ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) in connection with the proposed stock-for-stock merger of the company with ADVA (“ADVA”). ADTN and ADVA will combine under a new holding company, which will be renamed ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. following the closing. Under the terms of the merger agreement, each ADVA share will be exchanged for 0.8244 shares of the new holding company. ADTN shares will be exchanged for shares in the new holding company on a one-for-one basis. At the closing, ADTN shareholders will own approximately 54% of the equity of the combined company and ADVA shareholders will own approximately 46%. If you own ATDN shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/adtn

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL) in connection with the proposed acquisition of the company by Pfizer Inc. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive $18.50 per share in cash for each share of TRIL common stock that they hold. If you own TRIL shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/tril

Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE)

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) in connection with the company’s proposed acquisition by Magna International Inc. Pursuant to the merger agreement, the company’s shareholders will receive $31.25 per share in cash for each share of VNE common stock that they hold. If you own VNE shares and wish to discuss this investigation or your rights, please call us at one of the numbers listed above or visit our website: https://www.weisslaw.co/news-and-cases/vne

