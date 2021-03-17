The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of BELLUS Health Inc. between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020. You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to: contact Joseph E. Levi, …

The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired securities of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) (“BELLUS Health”) between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020 . You are hereby notified that a securities class action lawsuit has been commenced in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York. To get more information go to:

https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/bellus-health-inc-loss-submission-form?prid=13763&wire=5

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The complaint alleges that throughout the class period Defendants issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: while BLU-5937’s “high selectivity” contributed to the drug causing little to no taste alteration in chronic cough patients, that high selectivity also contributed to the drug potentially being less efficacious and thus likely not be able to meet the primary endpoint of the Company’s Phase 2 trial.

If you suffered a loss in BELLUS Health you have until May 17, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm’s attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/77627