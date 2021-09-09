Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies: Trillium Therapeutics Inc. Trillium has agreed to merge …

Moore Kuehn, PLLC, a law firm focusing in securities litigation located on Wall Street in downtown New York City, is investigating potential claims concerning whether the following proposed mergers are fair to shareholders. Moore Kuehn may seek increased consideration, additional disclosures, or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies:

Trillium Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TRIL)

Trillium has agreed to merge with Pfizer. Under the proposed transaction, Trillium shareholders will receive $18.50 in cash per share.

Magnum Opus Acquisition Limited (NYSE: OPA)

Magnum Opus has agreed to merge with Forbes. Under the proposed transaction, Magnum Opus shareholders will only own 24.1% of the combined company.

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRC)

Hill-Rom has agreed to merge with Baxter. Under the proposed transaction, Hill-Rom shareholders will receive $156.00 in cash per share.

Columbia Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CXP)

Columbia has agreed to merge with Pacific Investment Management. Under the proposed transaction, Columbia shareholders will receive $19.30 in cash per share.

Moore Kuehn is investigating whether the Boards of the above companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process.

Moore Kuehn encourages shareholders who would like to discuss their rights to contact Justin Kuehn, Esq. by email at jkuehn@moorekuehn.com or telephone at (212) 709-8245. Shareholders should contact the firm immediately as there may be limited time to enforce your rights.

