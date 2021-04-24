Biotech

Investing News
.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: Johnson Fistel, LLP Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

- April 23rd, 2021

Johnson Fistel LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff …

Johnson Fistel LLP, announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the publicly traded companies listed below. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation.  The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice.  An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.  If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than the dates listed below. If you want to discuss this action or have any questions concerning this notice, please contact lead analyst Jim Baker ( jimb@johnsonfistel.com ) at 619-814-4471. If emailing, please include a phone number.

Additionally, you can Click Here or any of the links below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

Company Name

Stock Ticker

Join

Class Period
Start

Class Period
End

Lead Plantiff
Deadline

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc

(NASDAQ: AQST)

Click Here

12/2/2019

9/25/2020

4/30/2021

Renewable Energy Group Inc.

(NASDAQ: REGI)

Click Here

5/3/2018

2/25/2021

5/3/2021

Athenex, Inc

(NASDAQ: ATNX)

Click Here

8/7/2019

2/26/2021

5/3/2021

XL Fleet Corp

(NYSE: XL)

Click Here

10/2/2020

3/2/2021

5/7/2021

Plug Power, Inc

(NASDAQ: PLUG)

Click Here

11/9/2020

3/1/2021

5/7/2021

CytoDyn Inc.

(OTC: CYDY)

Click Here

3/27/2020

3/9/2021

5/17/2021

Lordstown Motors Corp.

(NASDAQ: RIDE, RIDEW)

Click Here

8/3/2020

3/24/2021

5/17/2021

BELLUS Health Inc.

(NASDAQ: BLU)

Click Here

9/5/2019

7/5/2020

5/17/2021

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.

(NASDAQ: NEPT)

Click Here

7/24/2019

2/16/2021

5/17/2021

Root, Inc.

(NASDAQ: ROOT)

Click Here

10/25/2020

3/8/2021

5/18/2021

About Johnson Fistel , LLP:
Johnson Fistel , LLP is a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm with offices in California , New York , and Georgia . The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits. For more information about the firm and its attorneys, please visit https://www.johnsonfistel.com . Attorney advertising. Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.

Contact:
Johnson Fistel , LLP
Jim Baker , 619-814-4471
jimb@johnsonfistel.com

Cision View original content: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lead-plaintiff-deadline-johnson-fistel-llp-encourages-investors-to-contact-the-firm-301276271.html

SOURCE Johnson Fistel , LLP

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

  Life Science and Healthcare Investing report cover

Life Science and Healthcare Investing in 2021

  
The life science and healthcare market is a booming, multi-billion dollar industry. Read our 2021 life science outlook report!
 

Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Biotech Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

BELLUS Health Reports Q3 Financial Results
Bellus Health Launches US$60 Million Public Offering and Files to List Shares on NASDAQ
3 Top Pharma Stocks on the TSX Year-to-Date
BBHIC 2019, Day 2: Notes From the Floor

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

×