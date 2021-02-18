IIROC Trading Halt – BLU

Biotech

The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: BELLUS Health Inc.

TSX Symbol: BLU

All Issues: No

Reason: Single-Stock Circuit Breaker

Halt Time (ET): 11:17:35 AM

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

