Lexaria’s technology empowers brands nationwide in stores including Albertsons, Hudson News, and many more Kelowna, British Columbia – TheNewswire July 28, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its DehydraTECH TM technology has been embraced by consumer brands now available for sale in over 7,000 stores across the US. “Lexaria’s technology is …

(TheNewswire)

Lexaria’s technology empowers brands nationwide in stores including Albertsons, Hudson News, and many more

Kelowna, British Columbia – TheNewswire July 28, 2021 Lexaria Bioscience Corp. (Nasdaq:LEXX) (Nasdaq:LEXXW) (the “Company” or “Lexaria”), a global innovator in drug delivery platforms is pleased to announce that its DehydraTECH TM technology has been embraced by consumer brands now available for sale in over 7,000 stores across the US.

“Lexaria’s technology is enabling increased market share and sales growth for our continually growing list of corporate clients,” said Chris Bunka, CEO of Lexaria. “We are delighted to help these innovators of today and leaders of tomorrow offer their clients superior performance and experiences that competitors simply cannot match, and we are highly anticipatory of additional growth to come.”

Lexaria asked several of its corporate clients to share their experiences with DehydraTECH:

Case Mandal, President of Cannadips, said, “Cannadips is the original tobacco-free and nicotine-free CBD pouch and we pride our Humboldt County traditions of innovation and continual technological evolution to help consumers nationwide enjoy superior dip experiences. We scoured the market for the best technology to put into our products and DehydraTECH was, hands down, the most palatable and efficacious delivery system for our CBD products. Cannadips CBD pouches are available nationwide in 5,500 stores, and online at www.cannadipscbd.com . ”

Brent Mann, Founder and President of New World CBD, offered that “New World CBD is family owned and operated and is striving to become the best CBD company in America. Our diverse CBD products are sold now in over 1,500 Albertsons, Safeway, and Vons stores, and in more than 300 Hudson News locations, and we are in discussions to have our products sold in another 96,000 convenience and grocery stores nationwide. All of our next-generation topical products – five new SKUs expected in Q4 2021 – will be using Lexaria’s DehydraTECH technology; we chose the best for our product lines. Our products are also available at www.newworldcbd.com . ”

Vassili Kotlova, President of Impact Naturals said that “Impact Naturals is a science- and health-focused group with decades of biotech and pharmaceutical experience where our R&D seeks to unlock the full potential of natural compounds to benefit human health and wellness. We chose to use DehydraTECH as the basis of our next-generation CHYLOSOMA™ formulations of CBD, CBG and CBN along with American Ginseng, Ginkgo Biloba and Melatonin. We will also be introducing 3 topical skin SKUs empowered with DehydraTECH during Q4, 2021. All our products can be purchased at www.impact-naturals.com . ”

Eric Gricus, CEO and Founder of Amari, commented, “ Amari went through an extensive selection process for our CBD technology supplier. Lexaria exceeded our expectations for product quality, service and pricing. DehydraTECH’s fast onset, high bioavailability and water solubility is the perfect complement to our proprietary blends of turmeric, ashwagandha and plant-based ingredients designed to help people Play Longer and Recover Faster. We are thrilled to have the Lexaria team working with Amari to provide products our customers love while winning industry accolades. Our products can be purchased at retailers across the country and at www.amaribotanicals.com .”

Lexaria only partners with the most advanced thinking, forward looking brands in America and is delighted to be experiencing increases in market share and growth with these and our numerous other B2B clients this year that it believes will continue to flourish into the future. The companies above do not represent a complete list of Lexaria’s B2B clients and we will introduce more of these industry leaders at a future date.

All of Lexaria’s B2B clients share at least one vital attribute; that their customers are the most important part of their businesses and delivering “average” consumer experiences is simply not good enough. Lexaria and our B2B partners expect our consumers to demand the best, and this is what we deliver, each and every day.

About Lexaria Bioscience Corp.

Lexaria Bioscience Corp.’s proprietary drug delivery technology, DehydraTECH™, improves the way active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) enter the bloodstream by promoting healthier oral ingestion methods and increasing the effectiveness of fat-soluble active molecules, thereby lowering overall dosing. The Company’s technology can be applied to many different ingestible product formats, including foods, beverages, oral suspensions, tablets, and capsules. Since 2016, DehydraTECH has repeatedly demonstrated the ability to increase bio-absorption with cannabinoids and nicotine by up to 5-10x, reduce time of onset from 1 – 2 hours to minutes, and mask unwanted tastes; and is planned to be further evaluated for orally administered bioactive molecules, including anti-viral drugs, vitamins, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and more. Lexaria has licensed DehydraTECH to multiple companies including a world-leading tobacco producer for the development of smokeless, oral-based nicotine products and for use in industries that produce cannabinoid beverages, edibles, and oral products. Lexaria operates a licensed in-house research laboratory and holds a robust intellectual property portfolio with 21 patents granted and over 50 patents pending worldwide. For more information, please visit www.lexariabioscience.com .

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements. Statements as such term is defined under applicable securities laws. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “if,” “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “could,” “should,” “will,” and other similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements by the company relating the Company’s ability to carry out research initiatives, receive regulatory approvals or grants or experience positive effects or results from any research or study. Such forward-looking statements are estimates reflecting the Company’s best judgment based upon current information and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that the Company will actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in these forward-looking statements. As such, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those estimated by the Company include, but are not limited to, government regulation and regulatory approvals, managing and maintaining growth, the effect of adverse publicity, litigation, competition, scientific discovery, the patent application and approval process, potential adverse effects arising from the testing or use of products utilizing the DehydraTECH technology, the Company’s ability to maintain existing collaborations and realize the benefits thereof, delays or cancellations of planned R&D that could occur related to pandemics or for other reasons, and other factors which may be identified from time to time in the Company’s public announcements and periodic filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on EDGAR. There is no assurance that any of Lexaria’s postulated uses, benefits, or advantages for the patented and patent-pending technology will in fact be realized in any manner or in any part. No statement herein has been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Lexaria-associated products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. Any forward-looking statements contained in this release speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

INVESTOR CONTACT:

ir@lexariabioscience.com

Phone: 250-765-6424, ext 202

Copyright (c) 2021 TheNewswire – All rights reserved.