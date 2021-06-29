U. S. marijuana law enforcement may not be “proper,” according to a statement written by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The legal opinion made public Monday was in response to a case the court was asked to consider. That case, which involved a Colorado marijuana business attempting to challenge the tax burden created by federal prohibition and 280E, is a “prime example” of the “mixed signals” …

U. S. marijuana law enforcement may not be “proper,” according to a statement written by Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas. The legal opinion made public Monday (June 28) was in response to a case the court was asked to consider. That case, which involved a Colorado marijuana business attempting to challenge the tax burden created by federal prohibition and 280E, is a “prime example” of the “mixed signals” coming from the federal government regarding cannabis, according to the Supreme Court justice. Read More >>