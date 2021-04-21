Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of BELLUS Health Inc. between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, inclusive . To join the class action, go to or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action. 如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 If you wish …

Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

To join the class action, go to http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=bellus-health-inc&id=2667 or call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=bellus-health-inc&id=2667

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court before the May 17, 2021 DEADLINE. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that- deceived the investing public regarding BELLUS’s business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects; facilitated the Company’s September 2019 public offering (“Offering”); created artificial demand for the BELLUS common shares sold in the Offering; enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS common stock in the Offering; and caused purchases of BELLUS publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Lead plaintiff status is not required to seek compensation. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may remain an absent class member and take no action at this time.

Zhang Investor Law represents investors worldwide. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

