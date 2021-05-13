Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court …

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU)

Class Period: September 5, 2019 – July 5, 2020

Deadline: May 17, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, and failed to disclose that: Specifically, the complaint alleges that BELLUS (1) deceived the investing public about its business, operations, drug products, drug product development, competition, and present and future business prospects; (2) facilitated the Company’s September 2019 public offering (“Offering”); (3) created artificial demand for the BELLUS common shares sold in the Offering; (4) enabled the Company to receive approximately $70 million in net proceeds from the sale of BELLUS common stock in the Offering; and (5) caused Plaintiff and the Class to purchase BELLUS publicly traded common stock at artificially inflated prices.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)

Class Period: July 24, 2019 – February 16, 2021

Deadline: May 17, 2021

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (1) the cost of Neptune’s integration of the assets and operations acquired in the SugarLeaf Acquisition would be larger than the Company had acknowledged, placing significant strain on the Company’s capital reserves; (2) accordingly, it was reasonably foreseeable that the company would need to conduct additional stock offerings to raise more capital; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT)

Class Period: (1) between October 28, 2020 and March 8, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”); and/or (2) Root Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company’s initial public offering conducted on or about October 28, 2020 (the “IPO” or “Offering”)

Deadline: May 18, 2021

The complaint alleges that the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and, as a result, contained untrue statements of material fact or omitted to state other facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading and were not prepared in accordance with the rules and regulations governing their preparation. The complaint continues to allege that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company’s business, operations, and compliance policies. Specifically, the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Root would foreseeably fail to generate positive cash flow for at least several years following the IPO; (2) accordingly, the Company would foreseeably require significant cash infusions to meet its cash flow needs; (3) notwithstanding the Defendants’ touting of Root’s purportedly unique, data-driven advantages, several of the Company’s established industry peers in fact possessed significant competitive advantages over Root with respect to, inter alia, telematics data and data engagement; and (4) as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants’ public statements throughout the Class Period were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.

