The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced in the on behalf of investors who purchased BELLUS Health Inc. (“BELLUS Health”) (NASDAQ: BLU) between September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020.

If you suffered a loss, contact us at the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

http://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/bellus-health-inc-investigation-loss-submission-form?prid=14011&wire=5

Allegations against BLU include that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: while BLU-5937’s “high selectivity” contributed to the drug causing little to no taste alteration in chronic cough patients, that high selectivity also contributed to the drug potentially being less efficacious and thus likely not be able to meet the primary endpoint of the Company’s Phase 2 trial.

If you suffered a loss in BELLUS Health you have until May 17, 2021 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney that has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

Fax. 866.699.3880

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

