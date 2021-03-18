The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of BELLUS Health Inc. alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.Class Period: September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021Learn more about your recoverable losses in BLU: filed complaint alleges that BELLUS Health Inc. made materially false andor misleading statements andor …

The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: September 5, 2019 and July 5, 2020

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: May 17, 2021

The filed complaint alleges that BELLUS Health Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: while BLU-5937’s “high selectivity” contributed to the drug causing little to no taste alteration in chronic cough patients, that high selectivity also contributed to the drug potentially being less efficacious and thus likely not be able to meet the primary endpoint of the Company’s Phase 2 trial.

Shareholders have until May 17, 2021 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

For additional information about the BLU lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation.

