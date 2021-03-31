BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Shareholder Update – Live Event April 8, 2021 at 2:00pm E.T. Investing News Network - March 31st, 2021 Html> [subscribe_company_profile use_post="101515216"] Request an Investor Kit: BioHarvest Sciences Include me in the Accredited Investor email list Some investment opportunities are limited to accredited investors. Whether you are an accredited investor or not depends on where you live and other criteria. For full details go to https://investingnews.com/accredited-investor-definition/ or search for "accredited investor" in the search bar above. By completing this form, you are giving consent to receive communication from BioHarvest Sciences using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time. Get the latest Biotech Investing stock information Get the latest information about companies associated with Biotech Investing Delivered directly to your inbox. Biotech Investing Select None Select All HempFusion Wellness Revive Therapeutics Lexaria Bioscience MagicMed Industries Asia Green Biotechnology Cardiol Therapeutics BioHarvest Sciences WellteQ Digital Health We have limited the number of investor kits you can request to 20. Please remember that by requesting an investor kit, you are giving permission for those companies to contact you using whatever contact information you provide. If you want more than 20 investor kits, you need to make multiple requests. Select 20, complete the request and then select again. Include me in the Accredited Investor email list Some investment opportunities are limited to accredited investors. Whether you are an accredited investor or not depends on where you live and other criteria. For full details go to https://investingnews.com/accredited-investor-definition/ or search for "accredited investor" in the search bar above. By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive communication from those companies using the contact information you provide. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time. Related posts BioHarvest Sciences CEO Ilan Sobel: Driving Human Utility Value Through Cannabis and SuperFruits BioHarvest Sciences Inc. Announces Manufacturing Agreement with Sugart Ltd. and Details of Its Growth Strategy BioHarvest CEO IIan Sobel: Biofarming Technology Can Extract Active Ingredients from Any Plant or Fruit BioHarvest Sciences Inc Appoints Ilan Sobel as New CEO Tags Tags: BioHarvest Sciences, CSE:BHSC Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment.