Allergan Aesthetics, an ABBVie company (NYSE: ABBV ), is changing the way BOTOX ® Cosmetic, the #1 selling neurotoxin treatment 1 is connecting with consumers. Today, the brand is launching ‘ See Yourself’ a new campaign featuring documentary style shorts that dive deep into the stories of real BOTOX ® Cosmetic patients – people of all shapes, sizes, backgrounds, colors, and origins. BOTOX ® Cosmetic is the first brand in the category to focus on the unique journeys of its consumers, aiming to create greater transparency and a judgement-free dialogue around the decision to choose an aesthetic treatment for yourself.

“BOTOX ® Cosmetic is honoring and celebrating the dynamic people who use our products. We know that getting treated with BOTOX ® Cosmetic is something people do for themselves. Whether it is a milestone moment or a part of your regular routine, both are driven by the desire for the image in the mirror to reflect how you see yourself. Each person’s story and journey are different,” says Carrie Strom , Senior Vice President, AbbVie and President, Global Allergan Aesthetics. “This campaign is just the beginning, our goal is that through authentic storytelling, people will connect with the brand and we can continue to foster a supportive, open, and inclusive space that is free from judgement about aesthetic treatment decisions.”

As people begin to embrace meeting up in-person again, society is feeling like they have a lot to celebrate; after experiencing mostly virtual social interactions, consumer interest in aesthetic treatments has been on the rise. Loyal patients excited to get back to their provider or anyone who is curious about BOTOX ® Cosmetic, are invited to follow along with these real patient stories by viewing a series of documentary shorts which will be released across digital, social, and broadcast platforms throughout 2021. The shorts were directed by renowned documentarian and famed storyteller Errol Morris , who was inspired by the complexity of self-image. Using a mirror and a simple question, “how do you see yourself?”, Morris unlocks a wide range of emotions from people. The documentary style shorts introduce viewers to individuals like Stephen, a makeup artist who after a life-changing event felt it was time to do something for himself. Other stories include those of Chi-Lan and Monique, who after spending time caring for others decided it is now time to focus on themselves. These stories are authentic, honest, and relatable and reflect that a BOTOX ® Cosmetic patient is likely someone you know.

“These shorts are true to what I see daily in my practice. Yes, people come to me seeking treatment with BOTOX ® Cosmetic, but there is so much more behind why they are in my office,” says Dr. Michelle Henry, Board Certified Dermatologist. ” I have the opportunity to meet some of the most amazing people and I get to hear their stories while they’re sitting in the treatment room. Each story is unique. Many stories are touching while others make me smile; however, the commonality between them all is the fact that seeking out treatment with BOTOX ® Cosmetic is something people choose to for themselves. I see myself, my patients, my friends and my family in this campaign.”

Repeated muscle contractions from frowning, squinting, or raising eyebrows cause skin to furrow and fold, gradually resulting in the formation of facial lines. BOTOX ® Cosmetic is the first and only product of its kind FDA-approved to treat three areas, temporarily improving the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, glabellar lines and crow’s feet in adults. 2 In fact, research has shown that patients reported a high (88%) satisfaction rate when they were treated in all three areas, as part of the forehead line clinical trials. 3 Physicians have relied on BOTOX ® Cosmetic for more than 19 years 4 , and in a survey from 2018, approximately 8 out of 10 providers (n=484) reported they choose BOTOX ® Cosmetic when injecting a neurotoxin for themselves or a family member. 5

Watch ‘ See Yourself’ shorts at www.BOTOXCosmetic.com and @BotoxCosmetic on social. New stories and content will be unveiled throughout the year. Anyone who wants to continue the movement to create a judgement-free dialogue around aesthetics can share their real stories with #SeeYourself. To learn more about treatment with BOTOX ® Cosmetic or to find a provider please visit www.BOTOXCosmetic.com .

Consumers who receive aesthetic treatment with BOTOX ® Cosmetic can also enroll in Allē, Allergan Aesthetics loyalty rewards program, to unlock access to curated content, exclusive offers, and personalized rewards that can be used for savings on the Allergan Aesthetics portfolio of products when redeemed at a participating provider’s office (subject to program terms and conditions). Allē is the first and only loyalty program in the aesthetics market to also offer consumers the ability to earn points on over 40 non-Allergan Aesthetics treatments and brands.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic Important Information

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause serious side effects that can be life threatening. Get medical help right away if you have any of these problems any time (hours to weeks) after injection of BOTOX ® Cosmetic:

Problems swallowing, speaking, or breathing, due to weakening of associated muscles, can be severe and result in loss of life. You are at the highest risk if these problems are pre-existing before injection. Swallowing problems may last for several months.

Spread of toxin effects. The effect of botulinum toxin may affect areas away from the injection site and cause serious symptoms including: loss of strength and all-over muscle weakness, double vision, blurred vision and drooping eyelids, hoarseness or change or loss of voice, trouble saying words clearly, loss of bladder control, trouble breathing, and trouble swallowing.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic dosing units are not the same as, or comparable to, any other botulinum toxin product.

There has not been a confirmed serious case of spread of toxin effect when BOTOX ® Cosmetic has been used at the recommended dose to treat frown lines, crow’s feet lines, and/or forehead lines.

BOTOX ® Cosmetic may cause loss of strength or general muscle weakness, vision problems, or dizziness within hours to weeks of taking BOTOX ® Cosmetic. If this happens, do not drive a car, operate machinery, or do other dangerous activities.

Serious and/or immediate allergic reactions have been reported. They include: itching, rash, red itchy welts, wheezing, asthma symptoms, or dizziness or feeling faint. Get medical help right away if you are wheezing or have asthma symptoms, or if you become dizzy or faint.

Do not receive BOTOX ® Cosmetic if you: are allergic to any of the ingredients in BOTOX ® Cosmetic (see Medication Guide for ingredients); had an allergic reaction to any other botulinum toxin product such as Myobloc ® (rimabotulinumtoxinB), Dysport ® (abobotulinumtoxinA), or Xeomin ® (incobotulinumtoxinA); have a skin infection at the planned injection site.

Tell your doctor about all your muscle or nerve conditions, such as ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease, myasthenia gravis, or Lambert-Eaton syndrome, as you may be at increased risk of serious side effects including difficulty swallowing and difficulty breathing from typical doses of BOTOX ® Cosmetic.

Tell your doctor about all your medical conditions, including: plans to have surgery; had surgery on your face; have trouble raising your eyebrows; drooping eyelids; any other abnormal facial change; are pregnant or plan to become pregnant (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic can harm your unborn baby); are breast-feeding or plan to (it is not known if BOTOX ® Cosmetic passes into breast milk).

Tell your doctor about all the medicines you take, including prescription and over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements. Using BOTOX ® Cosmetic with certain other medicines may cause serious side effects. Do not start any new medicines until you have told your doctor that you have received BOTOX ® Cosmetic in the past.

Tell your doctor if you have received any other botulinum toxin product in the last 4 months; have received injections of botulinum toxin such as Myobloc ® , Dysport ® , or Xeomin ® in the past (tell your doctor exactly which product you received); have recently received an antibiotic by injection; take muscle relaxants; take an allergy or cold medicine; take a sleep medicine; take aspirin-like products or blood thinners.

Other side effects of BOTOX ® Cosmetic include: dry mouth; discomfort or pain at the injection site; tiredness; headache; neck pain; and eye problems: double vision, blurred vision, decreased eyesight, drooping eyelids and eyebrows, swelling of your eyelids and dry eyes.

APPROVED USES

BOTOX ® Cosmetic is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet lines, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

For more information refer to the Medication Guide or talk with your doctor.

To report a side effect, please call Allergan at 1-800-678-1605.

Please see BOTOX ® Cosmetic full Product Information including Boxed Warning and Medication Guide .

About Allergan Aesthetics

Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, develops, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Their aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Their goal is to consistently provide customers worldwide with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch.

About AbbVie

AbbVie’s mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people’s lives across several key therapeutic areas: immunology, oncology, neuroscience, eye care, virology, women’s health and gastroenterology, in addition to products and services across its Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at www.abbvie.com . Follow @abbvie on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

