SHAREHOLDER ALERT: WeissLaw LLP Investigates Afterpay Limited

- August 2nd, 2021

WeissLaw LLP is investigating possible breaches of fiduciary duty and other violations of law by the board of directors of Afterpay Limited (“Afterpay” or the “Company”) (ASX: APT) in connection with the Company’s proposed acquisition by Square, Inc. (“Square”) (NYSE: SQ) by way of a Scheme of Arrangement.  Under the terms of the agreement, Afterpay shareholders will receive 0.375 shares of Square stock for each Afterpay share they own, representing implied per-share merger consideration of approximately $92.72 based upon Square’s July 30, 2021 closing price of $247.26 .  Square may elect to pay 1% of total consideration in cash.  The transaction is valued at approximately $29 billion .

WeissLaw LLP is investigating whether: (i) Afterpay’s board of directors acted in the best interests of Company shareholders in agreeing to the proposed transaction, (ii) the per-share merger consideration adequately compensates Afterpay’s shareholders, and (iii) all information regarding the sales process and valuation of the transaction will be fully and fairly disclosed.

WeissLaw LLP has litigated hundreds of stockholder class and derivative actions for violations of corporate and fiduciary duties.  We have recovered over a billion dollars for defrauded clients and obtained important corporate governance relief in many of these cases.  If you have information or would like legal advice concerning possible corporate wrongdoing (including insider trading, waste of corporate assets, accounting fraud, or materially misleading information), consumer fraud (including false advertising, defective products, or other deceptive business practices), or anti-trust violations, please email us at stockinfo@weisslawllp.com

