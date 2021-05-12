Rare Earth Elements Demand is Still Growing

Rare Earth Elements are 17 silvery-white heavy metals with special magnetic capabilities. REEs have diverse applications and are commonly used in lasers, glass, superconductors, hard drives, wind turbine generators, and magnetic materials. Despite the name, REEs are abundant in the world, often found underground alongside uranium in sand structures called monazite. REEs concentrate must first be separated from the …

Rare Earth Elements are 17 silvery-white heavy metals with special magnetic capabilities. REEs have diverse applications and are commonly used in lasers, glass, superconductors, hard drives, wind turbine generators, and magnetic materials. Despite the name, REEs are abundant in the world, often found underground alongside uranium in sand structures called monazite. REEs concentrate must first be separated from the sand. Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) represent about 80% of the value of REE concentrate. Demand for these elements is growing because of their use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and appliances. Adams Intelligence expects the demand for NdPr to double in the next five years. Removing REEs from monazite and then separating REEs into individual components is a complicated process. Read More >>