Australia

Investing News
.

Rare Earth Elements Demand is Still Growing

- May 11th, 2021

Rare Earth Elements are 17 silvery-white heavy metals with special magnetic capabilities. REEs have diverse applications and are commonly used in lasers, glass, superconductors, hard drives, wind turbine generators, and magnetic materials. Despite the name, REEs are abundant in the world, often found underground alongside uranium in sand structures called monazite. REEs concentrate must first be separated from the …

Rare Earth Elements are 17 silvery-white heavy metals with special magnetic capabilities. REEs have diverse applications and are commonly used in lasers, glass, superconductors, hard drives, wind turbine generators, and magnetic materials. Despite the name, REEs are abundant in the world, often found underground alongside uranium in sand structures called monazite. REEs concentrate must first be separated from the sand. Neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) represent about 80% of the value of REE concentrate. Demand for these elements is growing because of their use in electric vehicles, wind turbines, and appliances. Adams Intelligence expects the demand for NdPr to double in the next five years. Removing REEs from monazite and then separating REEs into individual components is a complicated process. Read More >>

News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia

Silver Outlook Report
 

Silver Price Forecast - What Happened And Where Do We Go From Here?

   
Our Jam-Packed FREE Silver Report Highlights Key Insights, Exclusive Interviews And Promising Stock Picks!
   

Get the latest Australia Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Australia Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Australia Investing

Select None
Select All

Related posts

10 Top Countries for Rare Earth Metal Production
Rare Earths in Australia
Top ASX Resource Capital Raisings in 2020
Rare Earths Outlook 2021: REE Magnet Supply to Remain Tight

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×