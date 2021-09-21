Lithium Prices Continue Their Ascent

The electric vehicle and li-ion battery materials sectors are moving through what may become reminiscent of the decades of growing demand we’ve experienced for chips and computers. The current surge in EV sales has helped push lithium prices to their highest level in three years. Investors taking positions in battery materials, rather than the result of the technology, can avoid trying to pick specific winners if …

The electric vehicle (EV) and li-ion battery materials sectors are moving through what may become reminiscent of the decades of growing demand we’ve experienced for chips and computers. The current surge in EV sales has helped push lithium prices to their highest level in three years. Investors taking positions in battery materials, rather than the result of the technology, can avoid trying to pick specific winners if the entire li-ion EV sector grows. Here are a few basics to be aware of if you’re looking at lithium. Read More >>