Perth, Australia – Cyprium Metals Limited is pleased to announce that first assay results from the Nifty West drilling program. The initial batch of results* are from 16 RC holes drilled within the existing resource model. – First assay results received from the Nifty West drilling program targeting lightly tested areas of copper mineralisation below and to the immediate west of the former Nifty open pit. – Multiple …

Perth, Australia (ABN Newswire) – Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is pleased to announce that first assay results from the Nifty West drilling program. The initial batch of results* are from 16 RC holes (for 3,830m) drilled within the existing resource model.

– First assay results received from the Nifty West drilling program targeting lightly tested areas of copper mineralisation below and to the immediate west of the former Nifty open pit.

– Multiple zones of significant copper mineralisation intersected in the keel of the Nifty Syncline below the open pit.

Managing Director Barry Cahill commented:

“The first phase of drilling at Nifty West has clearly demonstrated excellent potential to expand the existing open pit resource up-plunge of the former underground mine within the keel area of the Nifty Syncline. Follow-up drilling is being planned as a priority.

In the meantime, we look forward to reporting further assay results from the Nifty West drilling program once they are received and the first results from our Maroochydore drilling program which is now well advanced.”

Discussion of results

Wide intervals of low to medium-grade copper sulphide mineralisation were encountered on the two sections lines (101,480E – Figure 3 and 101,520E- Figure 4*) drilled below the western end of the open pit.

This mineralisation is interpreted associated with the up-plunge extent of the Nifty Syncline keel zone, which has been lightly drilled tested from both surface and underground.

The results from the western extensions of the former Nifty open pit were generally consistent with the low-grade results from the previous wide-spaced holes.

Further drilling will be conducted to the immediate west of this keel zone as a priority, which has the potential to materially grow the existing +0.6 Mt copper resource inventory at Nifty (Figure 5*).

*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/DEJ01671

To view the latest company presentation, 1 2 1 Investment APAC Online, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/1DM38I3K

About Cyprium Metals Ltd:

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

Source:

Cyprium Metals Ltd

Contact:

Barry Cahill

Executive Director

T: +61 8 6374 1550

Wayne Apted

Chief Financial Officer

and Company Secretary

Lexi O’Halloran

Investor and Media Relations

E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au

T: +61 404 577 076

E: info@cypriummetals.com