Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Piedmont Lithium Inc. . Investors who purchased Piedmont shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: investigation concerns whether Piedmont and certain of its officers andor directors have violated federal securities laws.In 2020, Piedmont signed a deal …

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Piedmont Lithium Inc. (“Piedmont” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:PLL). Investors who purchased Piedmont shares are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.comPLL

The investigation concerns whether Piedmont and certain of its officers and/or directors have violated federal securities laws.

In 2020, Piedmont signed a deal to supply Tesla Inc. with lithium sourced from its deposits in North Carolina. Then, on July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that Piedmont “has not applied for a state mining permit or a necessary zoning variance in Gaston County, just west of Charlotte, despite telling investors since 2018 that it was on the verge of doing so.” Reuters further reported that “[f]ive of the seven members of the county’s board of commissioners, who control zoning changes, say they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has not told them what levels of dust, noise and vibrations will occur, nor how water and air quality would be affected.” On this news, Piedmont’s stock price fell $12.56 per share, or 19.91%, to close at $50.52 per share on July 20, 2021.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation, or purchased Piedmont shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pll. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique. Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients. In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz and Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656538/Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC-Notifies-Shareholders-of-Piedmont-Lithium-Inc-PLL-Investigation