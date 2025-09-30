New Survey Results Underscore the Need to #BustTheMyth About Mammograms

Poll of over 1,100 women shows that misconceptions around breast cancer remain a major barrier to potentially lifesaving screenings
Global women's health leader Hologic, Inc. (Nasdaq: HOLX) will mark the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month by ringing the Nasdaq opening bell for the 19 th year. The company will also continue its comprehensive #BustTheMyth patient education campaign following new survey data that shows nearly half of women who are recommended a mammogram either skip or delay the exam.
"For 40 years, Hologic has been dedicated to developing and advancing innovative technologies, including those that detect and treat breast cancer," said Steve MacMillan, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer at Hologic. "However, our technologies can only make a difference if women are screened and unfortunately, there are still far too many women who are missing their annual mammogram. During Breast Cancer Awareness Month, it is incumbent upon all of us to spread the word about the importance of early detection."
Breast cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed among women in the U.S. Behind lung cancer, it is the second leading cause of death from cancer among women. 1 The disease has a 99% survival rate when caught early, 2 and mammography remains the gold standard for early detection. However, based on a recent Harris Poll survey 3 of over 1,100 women in the U.S., 48% of women who were recommended mammograms say they have skipped or delayed the exam.
Other alarming takeaways show that common myths around breast cancer and screening persist:
- Nearly 1 in 4 women aged 18-39 (24%) incorrectly believe that leading a healthy lifestyle completely negates breast cancer risk.
- While eating a healthy diet and exercising can support better health, other factors can still increase a person's risk of developing breast cancer.
- A majority (66%) of women do not know that having dense breasts increases breast cancer risk. When asked if breast density can be determined by feel, 63% of women are not aware they cannot.
- Having dense breasts puts women at higher risk of developing breast cancer, 4 and only a mammogram can determine breast density.
- More than 1 in 4 (27%) of women do not know that those at average risk for breast cancer should begin having yearly mammograms at age 40, and about 1 in 5 (19%) do not know that women under 40 are at risk.
- About 10% of all new cases of breast cancer in the U.S. are found in women younger than age 45, 5 and it's the most common cancer in women aged 15 to 39. 6
Through traditional and social media, informational emails, educational materials and posters provided to doctors' offices and other approaches, Hologic's #BustTheMyth campaign uses relatable messaging and shows real women from all over the world to help debunk common misconceptions about breast cancer and screening.
"Breast Cancer Awareness Month is a powerful reminder of the importance of early detection of a disease that has such a high survival rate when caught early," said Mark Horvath, President of Breast & Skeletal Health Solutions at Hologic. "We hope that the Bust the Myth campaign will continue to help break down barriers around screening, educate patients about breast density and help more women receive potentially lifesaving care."
The company also released a new video that takes women step-by-step through what happens during a mammogram, helping to demystify the procedure for women who don't know what to expect. Join the conversation and help spread the word using #BustTheMyth on social media and visiting Hologic.com/BustTheMyth .
Hologic will also sponsor breast cancer awareness walks across the U.S., including Making Strides Against Breast Cancer in Boston, Massachusetts and Wilmington, Delaware; and the Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk in San Diego, California.
