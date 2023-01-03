iMetal Raises $602,000 In Fully Subscribed Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

GamingInvesting News

Nestheads, Open-world, Adventure Game that Merges Cognitive Science and Gaming, Launches on Kickstarter

Nestheads a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind, launched today on Kickstarter and will run through February 13, 2023 .

"We believe that self-mastery should be accessible and enjoyable for everyone, and that's why we are turning to Kickstarter to make Nestheads a reality,'' said David Forman , Nestheads Inc.'s co-founder. "With your support, we can bring this innovative game to players all over the world and help them discover the wonders of their inner world."

Navigate the hand-drawn, 2D world of the human brain exploring actual locations like your Hippocampus, Mesencephalon, and Angular Gyrus. Experiences include visiting a paranoid kingdom made entirely of cardboard, a theme park dedicated to narcissism, and a factory that makes the motor impulses that move your muscles. Open-world content focuses on things like how habits are made, catching dreams, and combating negative thoughts.

Nesthead's other co-founder, Brody Pendragon, head of design and art, has worked to seamlessly integrate cognitive science, myths, and self-actualization into a fun, bright, and easy-to-play game.

The main character is a representation of the player embarking on a classic hero's journey, fighting their own dark side and liberating their head from chaos to restore peace.

"Most video games hijack your brain's reward systems to get you to play them longer to sell you more stuff you don't need, Nestheads leverages these same systems but in a way that can improve your life experience," said Dr. John Vervaeke , a PhD Cognitive Scientist. "Nestheads is a way to get people's feet on the path of wisdom."

Nestheads will be ideal for fans of Animal Crossing, Pokemon, Psychonauts, Paper Mario, and Undertale.

Nestheads is available now on Kickstarter until February 13 with exclusive rewards only available to backers of the crowdfunding campaign. To find out more about the product and project team, visit the Nestheads Kickstarter page: https://bit.ly/3Qe4JNh

About Nestheads: Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that takes place inside your own head where gamers control their willpower, a manifestation of pure intention, and are on a mission to liberate their head from chaos and restore peace of mind. For more information, visit nestheads.com.

Media contact:
Haley Gibbs
351315@email4pr.com
7753136135

Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind.

Nestheads is a 2D, open-world, adventure game that's based on exploring your own mind.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nestheads-open-world-adventure-game-that-merges-cognitive-science-and-gaming-launches-on-kickstarter-301712312.html

SOURCE Nestheads

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

TOPIC: Gaming InvestingGAMING00Gaming Investing
GAMING00
East Side Games

The Office: Somehow We Manage Mobile Game Available Now

East Side Games Group (TSX: EAGR) (OTC: EAGRF) (" ESGG " or the " Company "), Canada's leading free-to-play mobile game group, in collaboration with Universal Games and Digital Platforms, announced today the worldwide launch of The Office: Somehow We Manage on iOS and Android. The free-to-play idle game is inspired by NBC's critically acclaimed, Emmy® Award-winning U.S. version of The Office which is now streaming exclusively on Peacock.

Watch the launch trailer here .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Tomato Galaxy, First Multi-Brand Interactive VR World, Launches on Meta Horizon Worlds

One of the first multi-brand interactive virtual reality (VR) worlds, Tomato Galaxy, officially launched on Meta Horizon Worlds on December 30th . The project is led by Tomato US, a subsidiary of BlueFocus Intelligent Communications Group Co., Ltd (BlueFocus) (SHE:300058) ; with the world itself created by designers at Vidyuu.

Meta Horizon Worlds is a social VR platform where users can explore over 10,000 different worlds on Meta Quest 2. Tomato Galaxy is a tomato-themed world where users can interact with ten brands, including ECOVACS, Hisense, Lilysilk , Xtep, IQOO, Ugreen, Wave, Smileader, Moody, and OSOTEK.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

NetEase Announces Board Change

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), one of China's leading internet and online game services providers, today announced that Mr. Lun Feng has resigned from the board of directors of the Company, effective as of December 31, 2022 .

Mr. Feng resigned for personal reasons and the Company's board considers that there are no other matters that need to be brought to the attention of shareholders of the Company. The Company's board now consists of five directors, four of whom are independent directors.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Pixelworks Deeply Optimizes the Visual Display of iQOO Neo 7 Racing Edition

High Resolution Picture Quality, High Frame Rate Gaming Experience and Rich Variety of Gaming Filters Together Bring Superior Visual Quality for Mobile Gaming

Pixelworks, Inc . (NASDAQ: PXLW), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced the latest iQOO Neo7 Racing Edition smartphone incorporates an upgraded Pixelworks X5 series visual processor, providing end-users with even more immersive and realistic gaming and video experiences by leveraging Pixelworks' patented MotionEngine ® technology, HDR Enhancement and a diverse set of built-in visual effect enhancement modes.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

LG Display Unveils High-Performance Gaming OLED Displays at CES 2023

- LG Display, the world's leading innovator of display technologies, announced today that it will unveil its 45-inch ultra-wide OLED and 27-inch OLED displays optimized for gaming in January at CES 2023. Through these cutting-edge products, the company aims to strengthen its leadership in the high-end gaming market.

LG Display's 45-inch ultra-wide gaming OLED display

LG Display's new gaming OLED displays boast the fastest response time of 0.03ms, making them the first-ever OLED displays for monitors to provide a refresh rate of 240Hz per second which permits the clearest picture quality and smoothest movements, even during unbelievably fast-paced action. The company's gaming OLED displays take advantage of OLED's self-emissive pixels to deliver immersive gaming experiences courtesy of rich, vibrant and crisp images on top of their high performance.

LG Display's gaming OLED displays also minimize external light reflections by applying a special polarizer designed for gaming. This allows the display to achieve perfect black under any environment, adding depth to the image quality and delivering an accurate color depiction. What's more, the revolutionary gaming OLED displays bend up to 800R, or a curvature radius of 800mm, allowing gamers to experience the optimal curve for every genre of content.

In addition, the company's gaming OLED panels emit the lowest level of blue light in the industry compared to premium LCD displays of the same size and this allows gamers to enjoy , flicker-free gaming experiences with less eye fatigue.

LG Display will start mass-production of the 27- and 45-inch gaming OLED displays this month and the products are set to be used in premium monitors for several global tech companies including LG Electronics, Asus and Corsair.

"LG Display's gaming OLED is the ultimate display solution for gamers in terms of picture quality, response times and eye comfort" said Tai-jong Lee , Head of Solution Customer experience Division 2 at LG Display.  "We will continue to expand our gaming OLED panel lineup based on the needs of gamers across multiple genres to take the customer experience we provide to new heights."

About LG Display

LG Display Co., Ltd. [NYSE: LPL, KRX: 034220] is the world's leading innovator of display technologies, including thin-film transistor liquid crystal and OLED displays. The company manufactures display panels in a broad range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in TVs, notebook computers, desktop monitors, automobiles, and various other applications, including tablets and mobile devices. LG Display currently operates manufacturing facilities in Korea and China , and back-end assembly facilities in Korea, China , and Vietnam . The company has approximately 70,707 employees operating worldwide. For more news and information about LG Display, please visit www.lgdisplay.com .

Media Contact:

Joo Yeon Jennifer HA, Manager, Global PR Team
Email: hjy05@lgdisplay.com

Jean Lee , Team Leader, Global PR Team
Email: jean.lee@lgdisplay.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lg-display-unveils-high-performance-gaming-oled-displays-at-ces-2023-301710903.html

SOURCE LG Display

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

"Bleach: Brave Souls" New Year's Campaign Round 1 Begins Saturday, December 31st & 2,023 Chances to Win Prizes in the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway

- KLab Inc., a leader in online mobile games, announced that its hit 3D action game Bleach: Brave Souls currently available on smartphones, PC, and PlayStation 4, will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022 . See the original press release ( https:www.klab.comenpress ) for more information.

Bleach: Brave Souls will hold the New Year's Campaign Round 1 as a big thank you to all players starting from Saturday, December 31, 2022. Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

Users can look forward to Spirits Are Forever With You (SAFWY) collaboration versions of Toshiro Hitsugaya, Kaname Tosen, and Sajin Komamura debut in the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons and various other year-end campaigns.

In addition, in celebration of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, there will be a special RT campaign where 2,023 people will have a chance to win prizes. Be sure to check it out.

SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2H4XOm6lGqk

2023 Will be Selected to Win in Brave Souls New Year Giveaway RT Campaign Begins

To celebrate the release of the SAFWY Untold Stories: Five Step-Up Summons, we have another Brave Souls New Year Giveaway lined up full of awesome prizes for 2,023 lucky winners.

How to Enter

1. Follow the official Bleach: Brave Souls Twitter ( @Bleachbrs_en ) account.

2. RT the Brave Souls New Year Giveaway campaign tweet from the official Brave Souls Twitter.

Overview of Bleach: Brave Souls

Platform:

iOS /Android™/PC/PS4™

Genre:

3D Action

Price:

Free-to-play (In-game purchases available)

Official Website:

https://www.bleach-bravesouls.com/en/

Official Twitter Account:

@bleachbrs_en

Official Facebook Page:

https://www.facebook.com/BleachBS.en

Official YouTube Channel:

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC1QJ4uNQeijEx0jlo4nqauA

Official Instagram:

@bleachbravesouls_official

Official Discord:

https://discord.com/invite/bleachbravesouls

Copyright:

© Tite Kubo/Shueisha, TV TOKYO, dentsu, Pierrot


© KLabGames

Download here

App Store : https://itunes.apple.com/app/id1003168863
Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.klab.bleach
Steam: https://store.steampowered.com/app/1201240/BLEACH_Brave_Souls
PlayStation Store: https://store.playstation.com/concept/10002097

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bleach-brave-souls-new-years-campaign-round-1-begins-saturday-december-31st--2-023-chances-to-win-prizes-in-the-brave-souls-new-year-giveaway-301710524.html

SOURCE KLab Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Plan International Canada partners with UNIQLO to empower youth and girls

Together, UNIQLO and Plan International Canada are highlighting why gender equality is essential to achieving Peace for All

3 p.m. The event will feature live streamer Sunny, known as @ursungirl on Twitch and Twitter.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest Press Releases

X1 Entertainment Group Announces Update on Recent Commercial Progress

Notice of Scoping Study and Corporate Film

Large Zone Of Rare Earth Mineralisation Emerging West Of Cowalinya South Deposit

Related News

Cobalt Investing

Cobalt Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Cobalt in 2023

Zinc Investing

Top 3 Canadian Zinc Stocks of 2022

Precious Metals Investing

New Break Announces Closing of Non-Brokered Flow-Through Financing

Precious Metals Investing

RooGold Grants Stock Options

Base Metals Investing

Romios Announces Closing of $208,000 Non-Brokered Offering

Base Metals Investing

Fireweed Provides Year-End Review of 2022 Accomplishments

Base Metals Investing

Getchell Gold Corp. Issues 2022 President's Message

×