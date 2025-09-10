NEA receives Microsoft grant to expand AI literacy and leadership

NEA receives Microsoft grant to expand AI literacy and leadership

NEA president: This technology will continue to fundamentally change the way we teach and learn

NEA, the largest provider of education micro-credentials in the United States announced on Wednesday that it has received an initial $325,000 grant from Microsoft Elevate to expand its ongoing efforts to support educators as they navigate the opportunities and challenges of artificial intelligence (AI) in education. The partnership will also provide opportunities for educators to inform the development of Microsoft AI tools.

"Understanding AI goes far beyond tools and apps. This technology will continue to fundamentally change the way we teach and learn, and the ways we interact with the world and each other," said NEA President Becky Pringle . "Our students and educators cannot be passive users; they must have agency with this technology and an appreciation for the uniquely human assets we bring to learning and to our professions."

"Educators prepare every generation to meet the future — and today, they're shaping how AI becomes a tool for confidence, creativity and critical thinking," said Brad Smith , Vice Chair and President of Microsoft. "Our partnership with NEA is rooted in a simple truth: Technology is only as valuable as the people empowered to use it. Through Microsoft Elevate, we're investing in AI literacy and leadership, so educators and students stay at the center of AI in the classroom."

Last year, NEA partnered with the International Society for Technology in Education (ISTE) to deliver an AI learning series that reached thousands of members. Building on that success, the new Microsoft grant will enable NEA to engage an additional 10,000 members with fresh content and micro-credentials, further strengthening the knowledge and fluency of both educators and leaders in this emerging field. The grant will also support a dedicated focus on policy and leadership development for NEA's state affiliates.

"By preparing educators and leaders with the knowledge to lead and innovate educational practices and policies, and by providing avenues of practitioner input into the design of AI tools, we strive to ensure AI technologies are used in human-centered ways that promote equity, mitigate potential harms, and enrich both teaching and learning," said Pringle.

Through this grant, NEA reaffirms its commitment to elevating professional excellence, amplifying educator voice, and guaranteeing that every student has access to safe, equitable and high-quality learning opportunities amid rapid technological change.

Last July, nearly 7,000 educator delegates gathered at the Philadelphia Convention Center for the National Education Association's 103rd Representative Assembly (RA), where they approved a policy statement to address the emerging phenomenon of AI and its impact on public schools.

At the heart of the new policy is the principle that the student-educator connection must always be the center of the teaching and learning experience and must play a significant role in every consequential education decision.

"Decades of research tell us that student success relies on our ability to build healthy and effective relationships with students. Their sense of feeling supported and valued predicts their success and their love of learning," said Pringle. "The work we will do together with Microsoft is intended to enhance — not diminish — that relationship by giving educators the tools and voice they need to use AI in ways that deepen learning, foster trust and keep students at the heart of everything we do."

Read NEA's full NEA's full Policy Statement on AI in education.

Visit NEA AI hub page for guidance, tools and professional learning opportunities to help educators navigate the evolving role of artificial intelligence in schools and classrooms.

Follow us on Bluesky at https://bsky.app/profile/neapresident.bsky.social and https://bsky.app/profile/neatoday.bsky.social .

×